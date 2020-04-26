Aircraft Transparencies Market To 2027 Industry Insights, Outlook and Forecast

Aircraft Transparencies Market: Introduction

Transparency is commonly known as a view foil or a viewgraph. It is a coating carried out on the glass of an aircraft or a helicopter to obtain a better view. There are various players in the aircraft transparencies market providing aircraft and helicopter manufacturers with state-of-the-art design transparencies.

Aircraft transparencies available in the market are abrasion resistant. Their other features include improved light transmission and optical clarity, and electro-chromic, Anti-fog, and de-ice capabilities. In windshields and cockpit windows, transparencies offer vertically integrated acrylic supply and unique special processes including chemical tempering, among others. New materials and advancements in transparency technologies are leading to significant growth in the aircraft transparencies market.

Global Aircraft Transparencies Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global aircraft transparencies market are making concentrated efforts to develop advanced materials For instance, in May 2019, PPG Aerospace, a prominent global supplier of paints, coatings, and specialty materials, developed an advanced material solution to supply aircraft windows with enhanced protection from Ultraviolet A (UVA), Ultraviolet B (UVB), and High Energy Visible Blue (HEVBLUE). This development prevents exposure of passenger and aircraft crew to harmful UV radiations.



Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=73010

LEE Aerospace

LEE Aerospace, founded in 1989, is a prominent U.S.-based manufacturer of acrylic aircraft windows, aero structure assemblies, and composite parts. The company is ISO9001:2015 / AS9100D for the development of various aerospace products. Furthermore, the company has a wide distribution network and supplied its products across the globe. The company prominently serves its customers in the U.S.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Koninklijke Philips N.V is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and is a prominent health technology company across the globe. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is the parent company of the Philips Group. The company’s business segments consists of personal health businesses, diagnosis & treatment businesses, connected care & health informatics businesses, and lighting businesses.

Saint-Gobain

Saint-Gobain was established in 1665 in France as a mirror manufacturer. The company is engaged in the development of high quality and high performance aircraft transparencies for over five decades now. The company innovates, designs, and provides certification of valued transparencies to the aircraft market. Furthermore, the company provides a wide range of high-performance plastics especially designed for the aeronautical market that can withstand extreme temperatures. These include bearings, cable sheaths, seals and foams, plastic structures for passenger seats, plastic release film for molding composites, etc.

Request To Access Market Data Aircraft Transparencies Market

Some of the significant players in the global aircraft transparencies market are P Micro-Surface Finishing Products Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., Plexiweiss GmbH, Nordam, GE Aviation, LEE Aerospace, Spartech, Aeropair Ltd., Mecaplex, Gentex Corporation, and Llamas Plastics, Inc, among others.

Global Aircraft Transparencies Market: Dynamics

Rise in Commercial and Passenger Aircraft Deliveries to Drive Global Market

The expansion of the global aircraft transparencies market can be attributed to rise in deliveries of the commercial as well as passenger aircraft. Increase in domestic as well as international travel has been rising steadily across the globe, especially in emerging economies due to which, the demand for passenger aircraft has risen. This factor is expected to fuel the demand for aircraft transparencies, as they are employed in aircraft, thus driving the market.

Stringent Regulations to Hamper Demand

Aircraft transparencies are increasingly being used in commercial aircraft, passenger aircraft, and helicopters due to their various benefits. However, aircraft transparencies are subjected to stringent regulations from aviation regulatory bodies. Moreover, the development of aircraft transparencies includes high cost of research and end-product. These factors are likely to hinder the aircraft transparencies market.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets