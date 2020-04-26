Anchor Bolts Industry 2019 Market Size, Trend, Regional Growth, Share, Key Vendors and 2023 Forecast Report

Anchor Bolts Market studies are used to connect structural and non-structural elements to the concrete. The connection is made by an assembling of different components such as: anchor bolts (also named fasteners), steel plates , stiffeners. Anchor bolts transfer different types of load: tension forces and shear forces.

The worldwide market for Anchor Bolts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Global Anchor Bolts Market is spread across 123 pages, profiling 13 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

This report focuses on the Anchor Bolts in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Anchor Bolts Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• Hilti

• Peikko Group

• Fastenal

• HALFEN

• Ritchie Industries

• Structural Bolt and Manufacturing

• UNIQUE FASTNERS

• ARGIP

• Powers Fasteners

• Pacific Bolt Manufacturing Ltd.

• Classic Metallic Sheets Factory LLC.

• BTM Manufacturing

• EDSCO Fasteners

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Mechanical Expansion Anchors

• Undercut Anchors

• Bonded Anchors

• Screw Anchors

• Plastic Anchors

• Powder-Actuated Anchors

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Civil Building

• Commercial Building

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Anchor Bolts Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Anchor Bolts Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Anchor Bolts, with sales, revenue, and price of Anchor Bolts, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Anchor Bolts, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Anchor Bolts market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Anchor Bolts sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

