Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market Report Examines Growth Overview And Predictions On Size, Share And Trend 2018 – 2026

A2P SMS is an Application to Person SMS service in which SMSs are sent from an application programming interface (API) based application or platform on a person’s mobile/smartphone. A2P SMS typically includes sending SMS for appointment reminders, notifications, marketing, and pin codes among others. Over the years as mobile phones have become ubiquitous, it has changed the way communication is conducted; further A2P SMS API has assisted businesses around the globe to reach a significant number of people rapidly and at a very low cost. Furthermore, OTT (Over-the-Top) service providers and online and mobile payment transaction service providers are using A2P SMS API for two factor authentication (2FA) purpose.

Application developers, marketers, and brands together utilize SMS service to strengthen their customer base, by updating their users with breaking news, campaign perks, location-based opportunities, and other important information. Marketers and brands prefer text messaging over other marketing initiatives, as it allows them to reconnect with customers, who have deleted their apps or have not used their apps recently.

With the growing trend of SMS marketing in banking, financing, gambling/ betting, hospitality, leisure, and advertising industries, the impact of mobile marketing activities on the A2P SMS market is currently high. Brands are likely to increase their promotional activities, due to which the impact of mobile marketing activities is expected to be high in the short and medium term of the forecast period. However, with digitalization and growing internet penetration, brand promoters are likely to shift from SMS marketing to email marketing in the long run.

Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market: Scope of the Report

The global application-to-person (A2P) SMS and API market has been segmented based on technology, end-user, applications, and geography. Based on technology, the market is segmented into cloud API and traditional API.

Asia Pacific led the global application-to-person (A2P) SMS and API market, accounting for substantial share in 2017. China is the major market for application-to-person (A2P) SMS and API in the region. Application-to-person (A2P) SMS and API is also gaining popularity in other Asian countries such as Indonesia and South Korea. The market in North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

