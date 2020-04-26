Automotive Active Suspension Market To 2027 Trends & Opportunities with Forecast

Global Automotive Active Suspension Market – Introduction

Automotive active/dynamic suspension is an upgraded/advanced version of the mechanical or conventional suspension system used in vehicles. The automotive active suspension is utilized in vehicles to damp vibration and shocks generated during a ride. The automotive active suspension system adjusts automatically according to the road conditions and dampens shocks and vibrations. The suspension settings in the automotive active suspension system are crucial to experience a smooth and comfortable ride.

This a key factor driving the preference for active suspension systems over conventional type suspension systems. Active suspension systems are majorly incorporated in high-end vehicles, as the cost of these suspension systems is comparatively higher than that of conventional suspension systems. Majority of luxury and premium vehicles are fitted with the active suspension systems.

The global automotive active suspension market is expected to expand, owing to increasing adoption of advanced technologies in vehicles by the automotive industry. Rise in demand and adoption of improved and advance technology vehicles is anticipated to boost the demand for automotive active suspension. Rise in incorporation of safety systems in automobiles is also projected to drive the adoption of automotive active suspension in the next few years.

Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=72998

Global Automotive Active Suspension Market – Competition Landscape

Continental AG

Continental AG was instated in 1871, and it is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. Continental AG is a leading supplier of automotive components for the automobile industry across the globe. The company primarily operates through two major groups: automotive group and the rubber group, which is further divided into several other business units such as chassis & safety, powertrain, interior, tires, services and others. The company operates through several locations spread across global including the Americas, Africa, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

AUDI AG

AUDI AG was established in 1910, and is currently based in Ingolstadt, Germany. The company is a major producer of automotive/vehicles across the globe. The company is a part of Volkswagen Group along with companies such as Volkswagen AG, Skoda, Ducati, Lamborghini, Porsche, and Scania. The company also manufactures hatchbacks and SUVs. The Audi A8 is equipped with the latest automotive active suspension system.

Tenneco Inc.

Tenneco Inc., founded in 1930, is an U.S.-based company that has headquarters in Lake Forest, Illinois, U.S. It is a leading manufacturer of clean air and automotive ride performance products and systems for the automotive industry across the globe. The company invests 5% of its annual sales in R&D activities. In 2017, Tenneco Inc. introduced ‘DRiV’, a new digital suspension technology for vehicles. It offers ride-handling assistance, predominantly for light trucks. Its active damping technology adjusts automatically according to the road conditions, by enabling DRiV to offer improvised handling and control over the vehicle, for providing a smooth and comfortable ride.

Request To Access Market Data Automotive Active Suspension Market

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

Magneti Marelli S.p.A was established in 1919, and its headquarters are in Milan, Italy. It is a prominent supplier of advanced automotive components to several major automakers or OEMs located across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company has over 89 production facilities and more than 45 R&D centers (including joint ventures) spread across 19 countries worldwide. Magneti Marelli S.p.A is the brand operated under the umbrella of the FCA Group.

Global Automotive Active Suspension Market – Dynamics

Rising demand for self-adjustable and improved automotive suspension system

Uneven terrain and poor road conditions offer major challenges to automakers in terms of safety and ride comfort for the driver. The suspension system reduces unwanted vibrations generated by uneven terrain or poor road conditions, which can damage vehicle components and hamper ride comfort and stability. Automotive active suspension systems help stabilize the vehicle during braking, acceleration, and cornering. The ability of the system to improve stability and safety on bumpy or uneven terrain is anticipated to boost the demand for automotive active suspension systems in the near future.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets