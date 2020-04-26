Cast Polymers Market Growth, Demand, Supply, SWOT, ROI to 2016 – 2024

Cast Polymers Market: Overview

Cast polymer products are artificially made, mineral-packed, and chemically constituted of polymeric material that is casted and strengthened into hard material of various shapes to meet diversified design needs. The wide range of applications of cast polymers can be credited to the “quarried stone” used in the manufacturing process; it is impossible to attain the properties of cast polymers without quarried stone. When compared to quarried marble, cast polymer is stronger and less brittle; it is also a lot tougher than porcelain. Cast polymers can be easily cleaned with cleaning agents that are nonabrasive and they can resist stains and mildew. Cast polymer products are easy to handle and resistant to breakage in spite of their seamless manufacturing into one piece.

Cast polymers comprise cultured granite, cultured onyx, cultured marble, and solid surface products used in a wide range of residential and nonresidential applications. A few of these applications are bathtubs, window sills, floor tiles, molding accents, countertops, shower receptors, fireplace surrounds, whirlpool baths, vanities, enclosure sets, wall panels, and lavatories. Cast polymers are now preferred due to their superior mechanical properties. They can be top-notch raw materials, provide better construction, and adhere to higher quality control standards. This permits a customer to choose from a wide range of long-lasting total kitchen and bath concept products at affordable prices without affecting design and color versatility.

Cast Polymers Market: Segmentation

Cast polymer products are segmented into three categories by type, by material, and by end-user industry. By type, cast polymers can be further divided into cultured marble, engineered stone, and solid surface. On the basis of the materials with which they are manufactured, cast polymers products are segmented into five categories: calcium carbonate, silica, alumina trihydrate, resins, and others. Depending upon the end-user industries where cast polymers products are used, they are segmented into two categories: residential and non-residential.

The cast polymers global market has grown tremendously during the last few years and is expected to showcase the same trend in the forecast period. Asia Pacific was and is expected to be the biggest market for cast polymers. This growth can be attributed to the rapid industrialization in major countries like China and India, and other manufacturing industries’ influencing the demand for cast polymers. Due to the demand for cast polymer products in the construction industry across various regions, the nonresidential segment is the largest end-user segment.

Cast Polymers Market: Trends and Drivers

The global market for cast polymers is driven by the need to produce technically advanced and superior-quality products. Increased utilization of cast polymers in remodeling and construction activities due to their availability in various colors, shapes, and types at affordable prices has also contributed to the growth of cast polymers global market.

The robust growth of the construction industry in the residential and commercial sectors is also driving the market. Due to the presence of very few players in this market, demand from end-user industries exceeds supply; this is a big restraint on the growth of this market. The availability of inexpensive labor and low procurement costs in developing countries are a great opportunity for the further growth of the market.

Cast Polymers Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the cast polymers global market are Caesarstone Sdot-Yam, Kingkonree International Surface Industrial Co., Ltd, United States Marble Inc., Eastern Surfaces Inc., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Coritech Solid Surfaces Manufacturers, Agco Inc., Owell Stone Group, Cosentino S.A., Blanco, Breton S.P.A., The R. J. Marshall Company, The Swan Corporation, and Bradley Corporation.