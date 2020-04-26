Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market – Global Industry Business overview, Industry insights, Upcoming trends and Top company analysis forecast by 2019-2025



The global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) market was valued at 740 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 740 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Order A Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2517544

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

DuPont

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

Schlumberger

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Type:

Water soluble polymers

Surfactants

Polymer gels

Biopolymers

Alkaline chemicals

Others

By Origin:

Petro-based

Bio-based

By Technique:

Polymer flooding

Surfactant polymer flooding

Alkaline surfactant polymer flooding

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2517544

Segment by Application

Onshore

Offshore

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets