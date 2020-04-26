Construction Glass Market Generate New Growth Opportunities Status By 2015 – 2023

Construction glass is one of the most widely used construction materials owing to its broad spectrum of properties. Construction glass is typically translucent glazing material used for external walls and windows. Growth in the construction industry across the globe is anticipated to propel the market for construction glass in the next few years.

Construction glass offers numerous physical and chemical properties. For instance, it is electric resistant, chemical resistant, flexible in molding, and remains unaffected to changes in climatic conditions. This makes it the most viable option as a building material in construction businesses. Furthermore, advancement in technologies has made it possible to make construction glass lighter than cork and stronger than steel. Besides, the economical aspect of glass also makes construction glass a better option vis-à-vis conventional building materials.

Glass is a lucrative alternative to most universal building materials such as brick, polycarbonate, and wood. Glass increases the influx of natural light in the building. This is the biggest advantage of using glass as a building material. Furthermore, other key factors such as security, safety, and environmental sustainability are expected to drive the market for construction glass in the construction industry.

Some of the key players operating in the construction glass market include S.A. BENDHEIM, LTD., AGC Glass Company North America, Inc., SCHOTT AG, Central Glass Co. Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., JE Berkowitz, LP, AGNORA, and Guardian Industries.