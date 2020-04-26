Delta Robotics Market To 2026 Analysis | Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth

Delta robot is parallel arm robot of arm connected to universal joint with three degree of freedom. All arm are driven by motor mounted on stationary base. Coordinated moment is carried out in all axes while tooling plate remain parallel with surface, the complete control motion system include human-machine interface, motion controller, drivers, actuators, feedback cells and transmission mechanisms. There are various type of industrial robots, for specific application of light payload and high speed delta robots are preferred.

The simple assembly task, such as picking, stacking, kitting, sorting and placing object based on programmed pattern according to size, color or shape options can be accomplished with delta robot. These are designed with parallel actuated mechanism to handle small parts of electronics as well as to move fast and to do repetitive task continuously. Delta robot is real small-part specialists that are ideally suited to high-speed handling processes. Delta robots are also used in food processing as they can sort, pick all kind of food while maintaining hygiene standard. These are increasingly used in solar applications, such as picking and placing photovoltaic cells, joining solar panels in photovoltaic applications and for panel assembly over a large workstation.

The delta robot market anticipated to driven by trend of miniaturization in manufacturing industry, moreover smaller sizes of object lead to increase challenges of various micro assembly task, expected to increase demand of delta robots. Furthermore delta motors are quickest and most efficient assembler for small parts electronics is likely to be one of the major growth driving factor of global delta robot market during forecast period. Further development of new application and investment in R&D expected to penetrate new market.

Wages in APAC region of worker are rising is one of the motivating factor for growth of delta robotics market. IN manufacturing industry improved production output and product quality, and lower operating costs expected to fuel growth of robotics market . In food industry washing and disinfection solution are major growth driving factor for delta robotics market. Rehabilitative and surgery robotics is driving delta robot market. High initial price and shortage skilled workforce is anticipated to restrain growth of global delta robotics market in some regions.

The global delta robotics market is segmented on the basis of, maximum payload capacity, axes, work envelope, application, end user and region. In the region wise study, the global delta robot market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. On basis of application area Delta robotics market can be categorized into packaging, food and beverages, medical, pharmaceutical, electronics and manufacturing industry. Based on axis it can be segmented into single axis, double axis, three axis, four axis and so on. Based on maximum payload capacity global delta robotics market can be segmented into 1 kg , 2kg and so on according to need of application.

The Key players operating in the global delta robotics market include Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, ABB Group, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation, Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Robotics , Epson Robots, Stäubli , B+M Surface Systems GmbH, Omron Adept Technologies, Yaskawa, Kuka, Kawasaki, Comau Robotics, Universal Robots, Wittmann Battenfeld Group, Siasun Robot and Automation, Rethink Robotics, Schunk. These players are actively focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Some of the important strategies adopted by the leading players in the global market are collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product development. The report provides an in-depth analysis about the strategic business activities along with the market dynamics shaping the global Delta robotics market over the period of study.

