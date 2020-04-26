Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) Industry 2019 Global Market Size, Technology, Trend Analysis, Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) Industry studies a thermal analysis technique that looks at how a material’s heat capacity (Cp) is changed by temperature. A sample of known mass is heated or cooled and the changes in its heat capacity are tracked as changes in the heat flow. The differential scanning calorimeter (DSC) is a fundamental tool in thermal analysis. It can be used in many industries, including pharmaceuticals, polymers, food, paper, printing, manufacturing, agriculture, semiconductors, and electronics.

Differential scanning calorimeter has developed for half a century. Technologically, it’s very mature. High temperature differential scanning calorimeter of Netzsch is outstanding; however, PerkinElmer is good at low temperature differential scanning calorimeter. The vast majority of differential scanning calorimeters on the market keep heat flux constant.

Only PerkinElmer’s DSC 8500/8000 keeps power supply constant. We can’t deny it, they sale 52 Units to University, institute and contract lab in 2015. But the market share is less and less. Malvern’s differential scanning calorimeter is specializes in life sciences and drug discovery for the study of the stability of proteins and other biological molecules. It holds 85% micro differential scanning calorimeter market share in 2015.

World consumption of differential scanning calorimeter was relatively stable, which mainly used as polymers, food, metal and general chemical analysis. And 61% of total consumption occupied by enterprises. The world’s top 500 enterprises hold differential scanning calorimeters which mostly are Ta instruments’. Netzsch’s brand awareness is very high in Asia.

China’s sales growth rate of differential scanning calorimeter declines in 2014. It can be primarily attributed to lower research-focused higher priced instrument sales to governmentally funded customers that experienced a tightening of government spending. Average price of Japanese production is lower than European and American. So it’s rather competitive.

The worldwide market for Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -5.7% over the next five years, will reach 50 million US$ in 2024, from 71 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• TA Instruments

• NETZSCH

• Mettler-Toledo

• PerkinElmer

• Malvern

• Shimadzu

• Setaram

• Hitachi

• Rigaku

• Linseis

• Beijing Henven

• Nanjing Dazhan

• Shanghai Innuo

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Heat Flux DSC

• Power-compensation DSC

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Drug Analysis

• General Chemical analysis

• Food Science

• Polymers

• Metals

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC), with sales, revenue, and price of Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC), in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC), for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

