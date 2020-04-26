Digital Audio IC Market To 2026 Will Generate Massive Revenue In Future – A Comprehensive Study On Key Players

The usage of digital audio system and digital audio IC allowed to deliver high-quality and room-filling sound, similarly allowed to design MP3 docking stations, space constrained application such as flat screen TV. In same way, integration of technique such as multi band dynamic range compression and full flexible amplification made it possible to enhance the sound and protection of speakers. For inter IC communication and data transmission of digital IC on same PC board, various standards are used for example, TDM, IS, PDM and others. While for inter PCB communication between IC, S/PDIF and Ethernet AVB technology standard is used.

Further, audio system architectures are emphasizing on replacing analog part of audio chain with input and output transducers using digital connections. Since traditionally, there were various components involve such as microphones, preamps, ADCs, DACs, output amplifiers, and speakers all of this were connected via connection on PCB. In broader context, digital audio IC eliminates need to rout analog signals connection on PCB as well as usage an external mux. Digital audio IC are used in various devices such as DTV, HDTV, UHD and multi-purpose monitors, sound bars and subwoofers, Notebooks/PC Speakers, Wireless/Bluetooth Speakers Smart Speakers, and others. In these applications, digital audio IC produces improved audio performance, smaller size, reduced cost, and making it possible for leading home-entertainment equipment manufacturers to deliver best-in-class audio experiences for consumers.

The digital audio IC and digital interface have its own advantages, inevitably expected to transform traditional audio platform from analog to digital, conclusively expected to fuel growth of the global digital audio IC market during forecast period. The increasing demand of speakers, smartphones, television, home entertainment, and other consumer electronics expected to contribute the global digital audio IC market during forecast period. In addition, many manufacturer focusing on development of energy efficient, compact, and cost effective devices for domestic and commercial usage anticipated to accelerate the growth of the global digital audio IC market during forecast period. Increasing trend of investment in self driven autonomous car, it require on board computer with digital audio IC, expected to spur growth of global digital audio IC market during forecast period.

The global digital audio IC market has been segmented based on devices type, end-use industry, and region. Based on device type, the global digital audio IC market can be classified into digital audio amplifier, digital sound processor IC, and others. Based on end-use industry, the global digital audio IC market can be segmented into automotive, computer and tablets, home entertainments, portables and others. The home entertainment segment of the global digital audio IC market is anticipated to offer most promising opportunities during the forecast period. In terms of region, the global digital audio IC market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to contribute a significant share to the global digital audio IC market due to the presence of leading digital audio IC manufacturers.

Key players operating in the global digital audio IC market include Dialog Semiconductor, AKM Semiconductor, Atmel, Cirrus Logic, CML Microcircuits, Digital Voice Systems Inc., DSP Group Inc., Eletech Enterprise Co. Ltd., Holtek Semiconductor Inc., Micronas, NJR Corporation, Realtek Semiconductor Corp., ROHM, Sensor Inc., Sony, STMicroelectronics, Zoran Corp., and some others.

These players are actively focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Some of the important strategies adopted by the leading players in the global market are collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product development. The report provides an in-depth analysis about the strategic business activities along with the market dynamics shaping the global digital audio IC market over the period of study.

