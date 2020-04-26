Elastic Laminates Market To 2027 Historical, Current, And Projected Size Of The Market

Global Elastic Laminates Market: Overview

Demand in the global elastic laminates market is increasing at a rapid pace, as elastic laminates are widely used in manufacturing diapers, sanitary napkins, and adult incontinence products. Application of elastic laminates is seen in industries including medical, hygiene, and others. Stretch ability and material are two most significant factors that have increased demand for elastic laminates. Moreover, increasing hygiene concerns, growing birth rate in developing economies, and breathable and absorbent property of elastic laminates have increased

Trends, drivers, opportunities, and challenges are systematically presented in the report on the global elastic laminates market. Information provided in this report helps key stakeholders in the market to take smarter decisions and implement strategies accordingly. It also provides detailed analysis of the competition prevailing in the market.

Global Elastic Laminates Market: Notable Developments

Players operating in the global elastic laminates market are making significant efforts to improve products that are used by babies, feminine, and adult incontinence. Few mentioning initiatives taken by prominent players include:

Tredegar Personal Care presented tailored zoned elastic laminates with new design. The company also showcased its newest innovation in acquisition distribution layers AquiSoft™ in the IDEA Show in Miami. This technique helps in drying film with the help of soft nonwoven layer and provides comfort, additional wicking, and enhanced convertibility. They also displayed its new products for babies, feminine and adult care market.

Procter & Gamble, who recently introduced novel and improved Pampers Cruisers Diapers with extra absorb channels. These diapers keep babies dry and the diapers do not sag like other diapers.

Lohmann-koester GmbH & Co. KG offers baby diapers by using advanced ways of using elastic laminates. Its diapers consist of elastic mechanical tapes, frontal tapes, and elastic side panels that provide complete leakage protection. The development of these new products will provide better products for children and females and also improve growth in the global elastic laminates market.

Other leading players in the global elastic laminates market that are taking conscious steps to provide products and services to their customers. To name a few leading players in the market includes Golden Phoenix Fiberwebs, Inc., Neos Italia Srl, Pantex International S.p.A., Mondi Group plc, Tredegar Corporation, Berry Global Group, Inc., Aplix S.A., Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp, and Kraton Corporation among others.

Asia Pacific to Dominate Elastic Laminates Market Due to Rapid Economic Development

On the geographical frontier, developing regions in Asia Pacific are expected to hold major share in the global elastic laminates market. Increasing understanding among people to maintain better hygiene along with widespread programs conducted to spread awareness about the benefits of new products led demand in the Asia Pacific elastic laminates market. Moreover, rapid economic development that increased disposable income among people also fueled growth in the global elastic laminates market in Asia Pacific. Increasing education levels in urban as well as rural areas and better understanding about the products such as diapers, sanitary napkins, etc. will in turn fuel growth in the global elastic laminates market.

Global Elastic Laminates Market: Trends and Opportunities

Use of advanced technologies helped in redesigning diaper by changing parts, reduced diaper cost, and increased use of elastic laminates that augmented demand in the global elastic laminates market. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities that helps in producing elastic laminates by enhancing composition is expected to further boost growth in this market. Another trend seen in the global elastic laminates market is with the growing demand for recyclable and biodegradable materials that will create lucrative opportunities for growth in the global market.

