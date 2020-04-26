Engine Mounts Industry 2019 Global Market Size, Application, Growth, Regional Outlook, Key Players and 2024 Demand Forecast Report

Engine Mounts Industry studies the part that holds the engine to the body or to the engine frame of the car. In a typical car, the engine and transmission are bolted together and held in place by three or four mounts. Engine mounts perform important as well as diverse tasks in vehicles: As a joining element between the engine and the vehicle, they prevent undesired vibrations from the unit and driveline being transferred to the rest of the vehicle and, at the same time, they also ensure that noises are insulated. Above all, they must also be strong enough to keep the engine stable within the vehicle, even when traveling on poor roads or in the event of collisions.

Engine mounts market kept growing in recent years. As automotive market develop in a rapid period, engine mounts market will keep in rapid development.

Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the market and most of them have less production capacity.

Viewed from the demand side, the current demand for engine mounts product is growing.

In 2016, the global sales volume of the engine mounts reaches over 310 million Units; the gross margin is around 22% during the last five years.

At present, there are mass of manufacturers in the market. Leading five companies in the market occupies about 50% of the revenue shares. Major manufacturers in the market are TrelleborgVibracoustic, ContiTech, Hutchinson, Sumitomo Riko and Bridgestone.

To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of the little companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, engine mounts market will be a market of fierce competition.

In order to feed the changing technical requirements, Engine mounts manufacturers need to pay attention to the technical innovation. In future, plastic engine mount will be the technology trends of engine mounts.

The worldwide market for Engine Mounts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 4490 million US$ in 2024, from 3750 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Engine Mounts in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Engine Mounts Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• TrelleborgVibracoustic, ContiTech, Hutchinson, Sumitomo Riko, Bridgestone, BOGE Rubber & Plastics, Toyo-Rubber, Cooper Standard, Nissin, Yamashita Rubber, Tuopu, Luoshi, Faw Foundry, PGI Far East, Hetian Automotive and SKF

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Conventional Engine Mount

• Hydraulic Engine Mount

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicle

• Others

