Engineered Wood Market Growth Rate, Production Volume And Future Opportunities From

Engineered Wood Market: Eco-friendly option for Building & Construction Applications

Engineered wood is composite wood made by binding various components such as strands, fibers, and particles with suitable adhesives. It can act as a substitute for hard wood and concrete in building and construction applications.

Engineered wood is being increasingly used instead of steel beams in various building projects. Major end-users of engineered wood include construction developers, architects, and designers.

Engineered wood can be made by utilizing waste such as saw mill waste, rice straw, sugarcane bagasse, wheat straw, and other wood wastes. It is an eco-friendly option for building and construction applications, as it is made up of recycled wood. The usage of engineered wood in construction applications results in lower waste formation. This helps reduce the disposal cost.

Engineered wood can be designed as per the demand and custom specifications of end-users. Furthermore, it exhibits higher resistance to temperature variation and moisture.

Rise in Demand for Sustainable Building Products

Rise in number of environmental regulations regarding the emission of carbon dioxide is fuelling the demand for engineered wood. In developed regions such as North America and Europe, emissions from buildings and their proportion of total emissions have been steadily increasing over the last few years. Several manufacturers have started developing sustainable products with high energy-efficiency owing to the implementation of environmental regulations in the building & construction sector in North America and Europe.

Increase in number of technological research and development programs related to sustainable building & construction, especially in developed countries, is anticipated to propel the consumption of engineered wood during the forecast period

The Energy Performance of Building Directive of the European Union mandates the member states to develop plans for low- or zero-carbon buildings. In the U.K., as per the Energy Performance of Buildings Regulations in 2008, all new buildings are required to have an Energy Performance Certificate or Display Energy Certificate.

Demand for sustainable building products has been rising in developing countries as well. The UN Environment works with countries in Asia Pacific to pursue sustainable growth that catalyzes the efficient use of the region’s natural assets, reduces environmental degradation, and offers social and economic benefits to the people of the region.

Furniture Applications to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Demand for engineered wood in furniture applications has been increasing. This is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Engineered wood (such as plywood and fiberboards) is used in furniture applications.

Engineered wood is employed in furniture applications, as it can provide high consistency and uniform strength. Furthermore, the furniture becomes highly resistant to warping, cracking, and splitting. Thus, high performance standards make engineered wood a superior option for most furniture and cabinet applications.

Demand for superior visual style and appeal in furniture has been increasing among consumers. This is likely to provide growth opportunities to the global engineered wood market. Engineered wood is used to make stylish curves, arches, embossing, and trim. This is also considered a key factor boosting the engineered wood market.

Performance Issues Associated with Moisture & Humidity Measurement to Hamper Market

Performance issues associated with the measurement of moisture and humidity of engineered wood are estimated to hamper the market. Health complications occurring after the installation of engineered wood, owing to the undesirable moisture and relative humidity, is one of the common performance issues of engineered wood.

Engineered wood has less ability to withstand extreme temperature and pressure conditions. This is also one of the factors restraining the global engineered wood market.

North America to Hold Significant Share of Global Engineered Wood Market

In terms of region, the global engineered wood market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is estimated to account for prominent share of the global engineered wood market in the near future owing to rise in environmental concerns such as pollution in the region. The wood industry in Canada contributes significantly to the engineered wood market in North America.

Building and construction regulations in the U.S and Canada are driving the usage of building components that are sustainable

Key Players in Engineered Wood Market

The global engineered wood market is moderately concentrated, with the top manufacturers accounting for major share. Prominent players operating in the global engineered wood market seek to enter into partnerships for the development of engineered wood applications.

Key players operating in the engineered wood market include:

