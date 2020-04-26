Eucalyptus Oil Industry 2019 Global Market Trend, Growth, Size, Usability, Top Key Players and 2023 Forecast Report

Eucalyptus Oil Industry studies the generic name for distilled oil from the leaf of Eucalyptus, a genus of the plant family Myrtaceae native to Australia and cultivated worldwide. Eucalyptus oil is one of the most common and widely used essential oils and has a good health care effect. It is colorless or slightly yellow liquid. It is characterized by a cool spiky, leafy aroma and a somewhat camphor-like odor, almost insoluble in water, soluble in ethanol, anhydrous ethanol, oil and fat. The flash point is 50oC.

This report focuses on the Eucalyptus Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Eucalyptus Oil industry has developed rapidly recent years, and the industry concentration is very high due to the distribution of raw materials. The global leaders are Yunnan Tian Lake Essential Oil, and Yunnan Emerald Essence. The sales of the manufacturers listed in the report occupied for over 45% market share of global in 2017. The key players include Yunnan Tian Lake Essential Oil,Yunnan Emerald Essence, Teck Soon Hong (Zhuhai) Flavours & Fragrances, YunNan Lorraine Aromatic, Xiamen Bestdo Technology Development and others.

Traditionally, eucalyptus oil was used as an analgesic agent that helped to relieve pain, and it was valued for its ability to reduce inflammation and improve respiratory conditions. And today, eucalyptus oil benefits and uses are extensive, and the oil is commonly used in healing ointments, perfumes, vapor rubs and cleaning products.

Eucalyptol, or 1,8-cineole, which accounts for 70?90 percent of the contents of eucalyptus oil, has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects. Eucalyptus is also well known for its ability to fight bacterial, viral and fungal infections, and to help clear the respiratory tract of built up mucus. For these reasons, eucalyptus is definitely one of the most beneficial and versatile essential oils to keep in your medicine cabinet.

Global Eucalyptus Oil Market is spread across 152 pages, profiling 15 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Currently, the factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are Medicine, Daily Chemicals. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, and the wider range of applications, the demand for Eucalyptus Oil will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of Eucalyptus Oil is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2019-2024. Eucalyptus Oil industry will usher in a stable growth space.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Eucalyptus Oil market will become more intense.

The worldwide market for Eucalyptus Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.6% over the next five years, will reach 400 million US$ in 2023, from 270 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

