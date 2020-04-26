Fetal Dopplers Industry 2019 Market Size, Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players and 2025 Forecast Report

The Global Fetal Dopplers market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The increasing cases for premature births are one of the major factors driving the Global Fetal Dopplers market. Increase in number of childbirth, awareness program for preventing the complications in childbirth, and demand for at-home fetal heart monitors are important driving factors of the Global Fetal Doppler market.

The lack of skilled professional can hinder the growth of the Global Fetal Dopplers market.

The fetal monitoring increases the risk of C-section due to high rate of technological uses can hamper the Global Fetal Dopplers market.

Based on product, the Global Fetal Dopplers market is segmented into fetal doppler systems and fetal doppler accessories. The fetal Doppler systems segment accounted for the major shares of the Global Fetal Dopplers market due to development in portable and lightweight fetal Doppler systems with liquid crystal display (LCD) screens.

Based on end- user, the Global Fetal Dopplers market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ASCs, physicians’ offices and birth centers, and homecare setting. The hospitals and clinics are the major end-users to the Global Fetal Dopplers market, owing to budget constraints, several hospitals prefer color Doppler monitors that can be used for additional applications including screening renal artery stenosis and varicose veins.

Some of the key players operating in this Market includes Ambulanc(Shenzhen) Tech.Co.,Ltd, Atom Medical Corp., BISTOS Co.,Ltd, Brael – Medical Equipment, CooperSurgical, Inc., Edan Instruments, Inc., Life Plus Medical, and Medgyn Products, Inc.

