Global Analgesics Industry 2018 Market Size, Growth, Sales Volume, Demand and Forecast Research 2025

The Global Analgesics Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The factors, such as increase in cardiovascular disease, cancer, arthritis, and growing geriatric population helps the Global Analgesics market growth.

Frequent pain and aches experienced by the ageing population, increasing incidences of cardiovascular disease (CVD), cancer, & arthritis, and rising investments in R&D by the public & private sectors are the major factors boosting the Global Analgesics market growth.

The factors, such as uncontrolled prescription of opioids, drug abuse, and unregulated government policies are likely to restrain the growth of the Global Analgesics market.

The increase in popularity of personalized medicine is expected to provide numerous growth opportunities for the analgesics market in the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the Global Analgesics market is segmented into non-opioids and opioids. Opioids shares the largest market, it is attributed to chiefly used for the treatment of moderate to severe pain and are mostly available through prescription.

On the basis of the route of administration, it is segmented into oral, intravenous, rectal, transdermal, and topical. The oral route is held high share in the Global Analgesics market and it is attributed to ease of use.

North America accounted for a major share of the overall analgesics market owing to a large number of pharmaceutical companies in this region. The analgesics market in developing economies, such as China and India, has numerous growth opportunities because of the availability of cheap raw materials and economical workforce. Moreover, increasing use of analgesics in countries such as Nigeria, China, and India supports the growth of analgesics in developing economies.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Bayer AG, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, and Sanofi.

