Global Die Grinder Market 2018 Industry Size, Trend, Manufacturers, Growth Opportunities and 2023 Forecast Report

Die Grinder Industry studies a handheld power tool used for grinding, sanding, honing, polishing, or machining materials like metal, plastic, or wood. It is either powered by electricity or pneumatically driven. These power tools are useful for welders, boilermakers, ironworkers, sheet metal workers such as HVAC technicians, and other fabricators.

This report focuses on the Die Grinder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The increasing application of die grinders in the metal fabrication industry and the automotive industry will result in this market’s steady growth during the forecast period. In the metal fabrication industry, die grinders help in the removal of unwanted and unfinished parts.

Fabricated metal products find usage in end-user industries such as construction and machinery. In the automotive industry, straight die grinders and right angle die grinders are widely utilized for the production of automobiles and electric vehicles.

Global Die Grinder Market is spread across 154 pages, profiling 15 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

The global die grinder market is intensely competitive due to the presence of numerous large players that account for a major part of the overall market share. In the developed countries, the level of competition is tougher due to the presence of many multinational vendors. However, in emerging countries such as China and India, the local players play a major role in fostering market growth. The local players have an advantage over global players in terms of pricing and supply chains.

Geographically, the APAC region is anticipated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The relocation of automobile manufacturers to low-cost labor countries like Indonesia, Vietnam, and India to reduce market response time and transportation costs will aid in the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Die Grinder Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• Atlas, Bosch, Danaher, Hitachi Koki, Makita, Apex Tool Group, Milwaukee Tool, Dewalt, Walter Surface Technologies, Grainger (MRO distributor), Ken Power Tools, Kulkarni Power Tools, Ingersoll Rand, C. & E. Fein and 3M

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Mounted stones of many shapes and various sizes

• Burrs of many shapes and various sizes

• Small drill bits

• Small end mills

• Small disc-shaped saw blades or milling cutters

• Small abrasive cut-off wheels

• Small sanding drums

• Small sanding flap wheels

• Small cloth or fiber wheels

• Mounted laps

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Metalworks

• Automobile

