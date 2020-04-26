Global E-Coat Market 2019 Industry Size, Types, Opportunities, Top Manufacturers and Future Forecast Report 2025

The Global E-Coat Market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period of 2018-2025.The major drivers of the market are increasing demand from automotive, electrical& electronics, aerospace & defense and other industrial sectors. Properties of E-coat such as high performance, high corrosion-resistance and eco-friendly nature will surge the demand for the product. High maintenance cost and development cost of the equipment is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Based on type, market is segmented into cathodic epoxy, cathodic acrylic, and anodic.

On the basis of application, e-coat market is segmented into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, automotive parts & accessories, heavy-duty equipment, and appliances.

Regionally, North America and Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand from automotive, electrical and electronics industries. Emerging economies such as India and China are expected to contribute a major share.

Some of the key players operating in this market include BASF, DuPont, KMI Systems Inc., PPG Industries and others.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 E-Coat Market — Industry Outlook

4 E-Coat Market Material Type Outlook

5 E-Coat Market Application Outlook

6 E-Coat Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

