Global Glutaric Acid Industry 2019 Market Size, Regional Analysis, Share, Key Vendors and 2023 Demand Forecast Report

Glutaric Acid Industry studies the organic compound with the formula C3H6(COOH)2. Although the related “linear” dicarboxylic acids adipic and succinic acids are water-soluble only to a few percent at room temperature, the water-solubility of glutaric acid is over 50% (w/w).

Glutaric acid is naturally produced in the body during the metabolism of some amino acids, including lysine and tryptophan. Defects in this metabolic pathway can lead to a disorder called glutaric aciduria, where toxic byproducts build up and can cause severe encephalopathy.

The worldwide market for Glutaric Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Global Glutaric Acid Market is spread across 124 pages, profiling 05 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Glutaric acid is naturally produced in the body during the metabolism of some amino acids, including lysine and tryptophan. Glutaric acid may cause irritation to the skin and eyes. When present in sufficiently high levels, glutaric acid can act as an acidogen and a metabotoxin.

This report focuses on the Glutaric Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Glutaric Acid Industry Segment by Manufacturers

Yixing Lianyang Chemical

Liaoyang Hengye Chemical

Liaoyang Petrochemical

Ningbo Jiasi

Hubei Yuancheng Sachuang

Market Segment by Type covers:

Medicine Grade

Industrial Grade

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Pharm

Chemical Industry

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Glutaric Acid Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Glutaric Acid Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Glutaric Acid, with sales, revenue, and price of Glutaric Acid, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Glutaric Acid, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Glutaric Acid market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Glutaric Acid sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

