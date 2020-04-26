Global Neonatal Incubator Market 2018 Industry Size, Share, Regional Outlook, Growth and Forecast Report 2025

The Global Neonatal Incubator Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Rising incidences of pre-term birth and rate of high-risk pregnancies drives the growth of the Global Neonatal Incubator Market.

The increasing focus of the government on the reduction of infant mortality rate (IMR) is identified as one of the key drivers that will boost the growth of the Global Neonatal Incubators market during the forecast period.

The high cost of neonatal devices can restraint the Global Neonatal Incubator Market.

The Global Neonatal Incubator Market has opportunity in technological advancement of neonatal incubators product line like neonatal incubator with monitor.

On the basis of type, the Global Neonatal Incubator Market is segmented into neonatal transport incubators and neonatal NICU incubators. The neonatal NICU incubators segment accounted for the majority of market shares during and this is mainly due to the increasing cases of pre-term births all around the world. The improvement in healthcare infrastructure and the growing awareness about neonatal care in emerging economies will drive the adoption of neonatal NICU incubators throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of End user, the Global Neonatal Incubator Market is segmented into hospitals, maternity clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). The hospital segment shares highest market due to the manufacturers extensively sell their products to hospitals over other health care centers because hospitals help them to build brand image and expand their product reach.

North America has the highest share in the Global Neonatal Incubator Market. The rising demand for advanced, high-quality incubators and portable devices such as transport incubators will boost the purchase of the latest equipment for neonatal care in hospitals and clinics in the America. The advancement in technology and the presence of an established healthcare infrastructure will further fuel the adoption of infant incubators in this region.

Some of the key players operating in this market includes GE Healthcare,

Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, Natus Medical Inc., Draeger Medical GmbH, Weyer GmbH, Medicor Zrt, TSE SPOL. S. R. O., Médipréma, CI Carehomes, PT. Fyrom International.

