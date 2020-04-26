Global Water-hammer Arrestor Market 2019 Industry Size, Growth, Technology, Top Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Report

Water-hammer Arrestor Market studies as hydraulic shocks, are surges of pressure that occur when water in a pipeline system suddenly changes direction. When these occur in your home plumbing system, they usually make loud, annoying bangs. Aside from the noise, they can cause your pipes to vibrate violently and even damage them to the point of causing perforations or bursts at pipe seams, causing water damage and possible flooding in bathrooms, laundry rooms, and basements.

The Water-hammer Arrestor consumption volume was 4.61 million Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 4.76 million Units in 2017 and 5.80 million Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.03% from 2017 to 2022. North America`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (44.26%) in 2016, followed by the Europe and Asia-Pacific.

At present, the manufactures of Water-hammer Arrestor are concentrated in North America, Europe, Japan and Asia-Pacific Other. North America is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 46.54% production share in 2016. The global leading players in this market are Watts, Sioux Chief, Proflo, Amtrol, Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co., etc.

The Water-hammer Arrestor are mainly used by Residential, Commercial and Industrial Application. Thankfully, water hammer arrestors can be purchased and installed on your existing plumbing system to combat this problem.

Global Water-hammer Arrestor Market is spread across 119 pages, profiling 13 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

The dominated application is Residential Application. The market can segment by body materials, Stainless Steel and copper.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective, and convenient products, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Water-hammer Arrestor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 94 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Water-hammer Arrestor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Water-hammer Arrestor Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• Watts

• Sioux Chief

• Proflo

• Amtrol

• Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co.

• Zurn

• Precision Plumbing

• TOZEN Group

• Josam

• Refix

• Caleffi

• Yoshitake

• MIFAB

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Stainless Steel Water Hammer Arrestor

• Copper Water Hammer Arrestor

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

