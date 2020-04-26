Global Worm Gear Market 2018 Industry Size, Growth, Competitive Analysis, Demand and 2023 Forecast Report

Worm Gear Industry studies is used to transfer movement and power of two alternating axis, it is a unit generally include a Worm Gear and a Worm. Worm Gears are normally used when a high gear ratio is desired, or again when the shafts are perpendicular to each other. One very important feature of Worm Gear meshes that is often of use is their irreversibility.

This report focuses on the Worm Gear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

when a Worm Gear is turned, the meshing spur gear will turn, but turning the spur gear will not turn the Worm Gear. The resulting mesh is ‘self-locking’, and is useful in achieving mechanisms.

Global Worm Gear Market is spread across 153 pages, profiling 21 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

The worldwide market for Worm Gear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Worm Gear Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• IMS(GER), Mitsubishi(JP), PIC Design(US), Precision Gears, Inc(US), Gear Manufacturing, Inc(US), AMTech(US), AME(US), Framo Morat(GER), Avon Gear and Engineering(US), Gear manufacturing OTT GmbH(GER), Berg(US), KHK(JP), Martin Sprocket & Gear(US), HPC Gears(UK), SDP/SI(US), Gear Motions(US), CAPT(CN), Xinghe Gear Machinery(CN), ESSOR Precision Machinery(CN), Zhengben Gear(CN) and Taizhou Yage machinery(CN)

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Single envelope Worm Gear

• Double envelope Worm Gear

• Non-enveloping worm gear

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Ships

• Vehicles

• Heavy Machineries

• Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Worm Gear Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Worm Gear Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Worm Gear, with sales, revenue, and price of Worm Gear, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Worm Gear, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Worm Gear market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Worm Gear sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

