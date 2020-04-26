Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance Market – Global Industry Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2019-2025

Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) insurance or Gap insurance is a type of auto insurance that car owners can buy to protect themselves against losses that can arise when the amount of compensation received from a total loss does not fully cover the amount the insured owes on the vehicle’s financing or lease agreement. This situation arises when the balance owed on a car loan is greater than the book value of the vehicle.
In 2018, the global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Get Free Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Tables And Figures) of Market @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2349997
This report focuses on the global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ALA
Admiral
AXA
Warranty Direct (BNP Paribas Cardif)
AAA
Nationwide
Allianz
Cova Insurance
Direct Gap
InsuretheGap.com (Halo Insurance)
Motoreasy
Click4Gap
Esurance
USAA
Allstate
Progressive
Zurich Insurance
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Finance GAP Insurance
Return-to-invoice GAP Insurance
Vehicle Replacement GAP Insurance
Return-to-value GAP Insurance
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2349997
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street,
Albany NY,
United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease
Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/
This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets