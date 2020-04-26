Hardware as a Service Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2019-2026

Hardware as a service (HaaS) is an innovative, contemporary offering that eliminates the stress and expense of buying hardware. This affordable, managed solution is a rental agreement that combines maintenance and support with the latest technology. In the hardware as a service model, hardware is installed at the client’s site along with a service level agreement between the client and managed service provider (MSP). In this service model, either the client pays a monthly fee for using the hardware, or its use is incorporated into the MSP’s fee structure for installing, monitoring, and maintaining the hardware. According to the service level agreement, if the hardware breaks down or becomes outdated, the MSP is responsible for decommissioning it and replacing it by wiping proprietary data or physically destroying hard drives.

Increase in the adoption of new IT solutions with modern consumer trends in different organizations and IT modernization is expected to boost the hardware as a service market in the coming years. Moreover, increase in demand for HaaS from the IT and telecom industry is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the near future. Companies are increasingly adopting HaaS solutions which are outsourced by third-party vendors, to reduce their operational costs and increase their revenues. This is likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In terms of hardware as a service systems, both North America and Europe are mature regions of the market, due to high awareness about hardware as a service among users and technological developments. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a robust pace during the forecast period. Rise in penetration of technology as well as significant investments in the optimal utilization of information technology hardware across countries such as the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, China, India, and Brazil are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for hardware as a service providers in the near future.

Request PDF Sample For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=13094

Hardware as a Service Market: Scope of the Report

Based on component, the global hardware as a service market has been segmented into hardware and professional services. The hardware segment i.e. hardware installation and procurement held significant market share and is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period in terms of revenue. The segment has been further divided into desktop/PC, computer networking devices, storage devices, and others. Others segment includes printers, scanners etc. The desktop/PC hardware sub-segment accounted for a prominent market share globally, followed by the computer networking devices sub-segment, in terms of revenue.

However, the storage devices sub-segment is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period owing to the rapid increase in the amount of data generated by users. The professional services segment is projected to expand significantly in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of support and maintenance services, and consulting & integration services by various industry verticals. The report includes analysis of the hardware as a service market by region, segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets