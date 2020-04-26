Human Capital Management Market – Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019-2026

Human capital management is a set of practices related to human resource management. These practices are concentrated on the needs of organizations to provide specific capabilities and are implemented in three categories: acquisition, management, and optimization. Human capital management is also an all-inclusive set of solutions that helps companies implement complete recruitment-to-retire HR processes that support their long-term business strategy. HCM includes scalable, flexible, and easy-to-integrate solutions that allow customers to control their existing technology investments. It helps clients to achieve low total cost of ownership.

In addition, HCM enables companies to leverage their existing technology investments and choose to expand their human capital management capabilities with the functionality they need and when they need it. The solution set accommodates multiple languages, currencies, banks, tax definitions, benefits, and security configurations. HCM software helps to improve business management efficiency. This is due to easy integration of the HCM function into other aspects of business management. Most HCM software has modules that can be included or not according to enterprise requirements and it is also possible to link external software such as accounting and other reporting software to streamline all aspects of business management. HR software solutions also improve enterprise security by reducing the amount of paperwork and related security risks.

Geographically, the global human capital management market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018 due to technological advancements and increasing demand for talent mobility in the country.Moreover, demand for human capital management in North America is driven by the latest features that are available in the software such as customization on-demand, predictive analytics, and cloud computing.

Human capital management software has become much easier to use and enables a company to quickly adapt their software to the changing needs. Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR as mid-size enterprises are realizing the importance of human capital management in various developing countries in the region. This in turn is pushing the human capital management market forward.

Global Human Capital Management Market: Competitive Dynamics

Major industry players in the human capital management market are adopting different strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations for technologies and new product development. The global human capital management market includes key players such as Workday, Inc, Infor, Inc., SAP SE, Epicor Software Corporation, Kronos Incorporated, Ultimate Software Group, Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Paycor, Inc., Paycom Software, Inc., Paylocity Corporation, Sage Group plc. and Paychex, Inc.

