Ignition Coil Industry 2019 Global Market Emerging Trend, Size, Growth, Key Players and Forecast Report 2024

Ignition Coil Industry studies a device to convert the low battery voltage to the high voltage required to discharge electric sparks at ignition plug. Ignition coils represent the so-called “power plant” of the ignition process in the petrol engine. As part of the ignition system, they are charged with the task of providing the spark plug with the high voltage required to generate an ignition spark between the center and earth electrode of the spark plug and ignite the air-fuel mixture.

Due to the policy promotion and fast developing automotive market, automotive ignition coil market is growing higher. Demand from the downstream brings a power to the development of automotive ignition coil industry. In recent years, growing China market became an important market of automotive ignition coil. Many foreign manufacturers enter into China by investment and joint venture. At present, Major companies in the market are Bosch, Denso, Delphi, BorgWarner and Federal Mogul.

To grab more market, the domestic companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of the domestic companies and keep their leading stage, foreign companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, China will be a market of fierce competition.

The worldwide market for Ignition Coil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 3920 million US$ in 2024, from 3660 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Ignition Coil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Ignition Coil Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• Bosch, Denso, Delphi, BorgWarner, Federal-Mogul, Hitachi, NGK, Yura, Mitsubishi, SparkTronic, SOGREAT, Zunyi Changzheng, Jiaercheng and Anhui KING-AUTO

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Single-spark

• Multi-spark

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• OEM

• Aftermarket

