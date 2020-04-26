Key Factors behind Transaction Monitoring Software Market is Booming Worldwide

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Transaction Monitoring Software Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Transaction Monitoring Software Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of Transaction Monitoring Software Market: Transaction monitoring software enables banks and other financial institutions to monitor customer transactions on in real-time or daily basis for risk. By merging this information with analysis of customer’s account profile and historical information, the software can offer financial institutions with a whole picture analysis of a customer’s profile, risk levels, and predicted future activity. It can also generate reports as well as create alerts to suspicious activity. The transactions monitored can include cash deposits & withdrawals, wire transfers, and ACH activity.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

ACTICO GmbH (Germany), 3I Infotech (India), ACI Worldwide (United States), Aquilan Technologies (United States), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Oracle (United States), SAS Institute, Inc. (United States), Tata Consultancy Services (India), EastNets (United Arab Emirates) and Fair Isaac (United States)

Market Drivers

The escalation in Money Laundering Cases

The Rising IT Investments in Financial Institutions

Market Trend

Growth in Government Initiatives toward Money Laundering

Restraints

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities

Emerging Artificial Intelligence Technology in AML Solutions and Fueling Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions

On 17 May 2018, Temenos (Switzerland), the banking software company, has expanded its leading financial crime mitigation product to include an AI-based Suspicious Activity Prevention solution protecting banks and their customers from fraud.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading companies are focusing on innovation in production technology to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities in this sector can be captured by ensuring financial flexibility to invest in continuous process improvement and optimal strategies. Company profile sections include legal names, websites, headquarters, market locations, historical background and market information (including market cap / sales and contact information) And other basic information. Each player / manufacturer revenue figure, growth rate, and gross margin are provided in an easy-to-understand table format over the past five years and are provided as separate sections for recent developments such as mergers, acquisitions, or launch of new products / services.



Research objectives:

To study and analyze the Transaction Monitoring Software Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2018 to 2024, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Transaction Monitoring Software Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the Transaction Monitoring Software Market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Transaction Monitoring Software Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Transaction Monitoring Software Market, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Global Transaction Monitoring Software industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. We interviewed all major sources to collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects. In the extensive primary research process conducted for this study, industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, technology and innovation directors, founders and key executives from several of the industry’s leading Global Transaction Monitoring Software companies and organizations, we conducted interviews to acquire and verify both quantitative aspects.

Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation based on the industry’s lowest level of industry, geographical markets and key developments in market and technology-driven core development.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Transaction Monitoring Software Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Transaction Monitoring Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Transaction Monitoring Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Transaction Monitoring Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Transaction Monitoring Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the Transaction Monitoring Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Transaction Monitoring Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

