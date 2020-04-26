Kiosk Enclosure Market – Booming inclination toward Self-service kiosk drives Demand

Kiosk Enclosure Market – Introduction

Kiosk enclosures are I/O devices designed and manufactured to provide interactive and informational support to individuals while doing tasks in day-to-day life that includes paying bills, bank transactions, buying tickets, and so on. Kiosk enclosure is a self-service kiosk that is manufactured and designed across the world and provides a base for all functions. Self-service kiosks are subject to both technological developments and customer requirements. In addition, most countries are inclined to use kiosk enclosures designed and manufactured locally.

For instance, Europe generally designs the best looking kiosk enclosures where contours are used. Kiosk enclosures are manufactured using a mix of materials that includes 16-gauge steel, formed plastic, and wood trim. Self-service kiosks offer a variety of technologies that includes voice recognition, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, robotics, virtual reality, facial recognition, machine learning, digital currency acceptance, and advanced analytics.

Kiosk Enclosure Market – Competitive Landscape

The Kiosk Enclosure market is highly fragmented with a proliferation of various start-ups, especially in emerging economies. Leading market players are focusing on further innovative developments of Kiosk Enclosures to overcome existing limits and enhance operational efficiency.

In October 2018, Posiflex Technology, Inc.launched interactive kiosks with two series that includes Stellar TK-2100 Series and Paragon TK-3200 Series. These interactive kiosks are used to enable brands to interact with customers in a new and innovative manner in the retail and hospitality industry.

In June 2012, Peerless-AV launched three new landscape- oriented flat panel and portrait LCD kiosk enclosures with two series i.e. KL540-S and KL546-S. Both the series are designed to blend with the surrounding environment.

Olea Kiosks, Inc.

Olea Kiosks, Inc. founded in 1975, is based in Cerritos, California. It has a 48,000 sq. ft. campus. The U.S based company started its business designing and manufacturing different categories of kiosks with high quality and craftsmanship. It also provides services and support such as remote monitoring, installation, safety compliance, and on-site service. The company also operates in Europe, the U.K., the Middle East, and Africa.

Meridian Kiosks LLC

Incorporated in 1999, Meridian Kiosks LLC has its headquarters in North Carolina, the US with a 13-acre campus. The company specializes in designing, manufacturing, fabricating, and deploying fully integrated kiosks that support self-service solutions. It offers U.S. made interactive kiosks around the globe with all processes i.e. from software development, to powder coating, to quality control completed in-house.

Gibco Kiosks

Gibco Kiosks was incorporated in 1996 by Gib Smith. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York and designs, manufactures, and supplies computer peripheral equipment that includes kiosk enclosures with keyboard, touch screen, and an impact printer. Furthermore, the company has business dealings with all branches of the U.S military, Federal, and State governments. Gibco Kiosks also supplies its kiosk enclosures to retail and commercial enterprises, universities, and other businesses.

Alveni LLC.

Incorporated in 1996, Alveni LLC. is located in Monterrey, Mexico, providing maintenance, installation, and project management services for businesses. The company manufactures and designs digital signage solutions and self-service interactive kiosks.

Some of the key players operating in the global kiosk enclosure market with significant developments includes Gibco Kiosks, Kiosk Innovations, Meridian Kiosks, URway Holdings, Olea Kiosks, KIOSK Information Systems, Frank Mayer & Associates, Inc., ZIVELO kiosks, Qwick Media Inc, Peerless A.V., Inc., Parabit Systems Inc., Alveni LLC, and Kiosk Group, Inc.

