Locust Bean Gum Market Growth Evolution Forecast 2016 – 2023

Locust bean gum is cost effective food additive that is used across different application of food in order to meet consumers demand. It is used as a gelling agent, thickener, stabilizers and fat replicators in food technology. Moreover it can be used as a chocolate substitute owing to its sweet flavor. The global locust bean gum market can be segmented on the basis of application, function and geography. The application segment is further bifurcated into food and beverages, pharmaceutical, textile, cosmetics and others.

The function segment includes stabilizing function, texturing function, and coating function among others. In addition, the report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to different geographical regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).

Locust bean gum is replacing the application of guar gum in food and beverage industries due to its low price. This is expected to be the key factor boosting the growth of locust bean gum market globally. Moreover, increasing demand for convenience food also fuelling the demand for locust bean gum. Busy lifestyle and changing eating patterns are driving the growth of convenience food products which in turn is escalating the demand of locust bean gum on account of its increasing application as a thickener and gelling agent.

In addition, the global locust bean gum market is expected to show a robust growth owing to the increasing demand for low cholesterol food products by health conscious customers. Locust bean gum has the ability to suppress the fat content of food products by dispersing in the water and acts as a fat replacer.

Some of the major key players in the global locust been gum market are Cargill, Kerry group, FMC Specialty Chemicals, Gum Technology Corporation and E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company.