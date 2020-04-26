Mining Drills & Breakers Market To 2027 Market Segmentation Up To The Second Or Third Level

Mining Drills & Breakers Market – Introduction

Mining drills & breakers are the most common piece of heavy equipment used for mining purposes. Each type of mining equipment comes with its own set of expertise. The selection of mining equipment is dependent on whether the work is being carried out above or below the ground level. Mining drills provide a blast-hole in which there is space to load explosives and detonate them to make the mining work easier. Drills play a significant role in underground mining operations. Drills are majorly used by miners who extract oil, natural gas, coal and minerals etc. Breaker is a type of mining equipment used to demolish rocks to conduct mining activities. Breakers consist of two major components which includes a hydraulic hammer and a boom.

Mining Drills & Breakers Market – Competitive Landscape

Caterpillar

Caterpillar was incorporated in the year 1952. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. The company is also active in financial services (Caterpillar Financial Services).

Sandvik AB

Sandvik was founded in the year 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. It has around 42,000 employees worldwide. The operations of the company are divided into three business areas: research and development, production, and sales of products and services. The company deals in mining and rock excavation equipments & tools which include both drills and breakers.

Komatsu Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd. was incorporated in 1921, and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. With approximately 60,000 employees globally, the company is involved in the business of manufacturing and sale of construction and mining equipment, utilities, forest machines, and industrial machinery.

Boart Longyear

Boart Longyear was incorporated in the year 1890, and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company is publicly listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. It has regional offices and operation centers in Asia Pacific, North and South America, Europe, and Africa. The company provides drilling services, drilling equipment, and performance tooling for mining and drilling companies.

Some of the other key players operating in the global mining drills & breakers market include Atlas Copco AB, Doosan Corporation, Energold Drilling Corp. and Metso Corporation etc.

Mining Drills & Breakers Market – Dynamics

Increasing demand for under-ground mining

Expansion of underground mining operations has increased the demand for mining drills & breakers. Drills are the most commonly used equipment for underground mining. Rapid increase in underground mining activities in China, India, and Australia etc. is expected to drive the mining drills & breakers market in the near future. Rise in number of projects related to coal mining has created immense opportunities for the mining drills & breakers market in North America especially in the U.S. and Canada.

Mining equipment on rental basis

The modern mining industry is seeing a positive move from a labor-centric approach to mechanism or automation, which is also a major driver of the mining drills & breakers market. The trend of offering drills and breakers on a rental basis has been increasing and is expected to grow rapidly in the near future.

