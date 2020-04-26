MMIC Market – Scope, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, Analysis by 2026

A Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit, abbreviated as MMIC, and pronounced as ‘mimic’, is a kind of integrated circuit device that works at frequencies (300 MHz to 300 GHz). These devices usually perform activities, for example, power amplification, microwave mixing, high-frequency switching, and low-noise amplification. Data sources and yields on MMIC devices are as often as possible coordinated to a characteristic resistance of 50 ohms. This makes them simpler to use, since integrating of MMICs does not require an outer coordinating system. Also, several microwave test devices are intended to work in a 50-ohm condition.

Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market: Novel Developments

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) is an important firm in the field of semiconductor solutions, inferable from its wide presence across the globe with its powerful R&D activities. The organization is developing because of the rising popularity for the wearables, vehicle semiconductors, and the Internet of Things industry all over the world.

NXP Semiconductors focusses on receiving organic development techniques, for example, product launch to upgrade its market position. For example, it released RF GaN wideband power transistors and upgraded its Airfast third-age Si-LDMOS services of outdoor and macro small cell solutions in 2018 for 5G.

The key players operating in the global MMIC market include NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands), Analog Devices (US), MACOM (US), Skyworks Solutions (US), Qorvo (US), Broadcom (US), Maxim Integrated (US), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Mini-Circuits (US), WIN Semiconductors (Taiwan), OMMIC (France), United Monolithic Semiconductors (UMS) (France), BeRex (South Korea), Microarray Technologies (China), Custom MMIC Design Services (US), VectraWave (France), and Arralis (Ireland).

Global Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market Dynamics

Low Cost to Emerge as Major Fueling Factor in Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market

The fueling factors behind the advancement of monolithic microwave IC market is mostly due to low price, batch processing, small size, reproducibility, and compact size, similar to those of silicon ICs. Semi-insulated crystal of gallium arsenide, epitaxial film development systems, gallium arsenide substrates, , and MESFET PC based circuit configuration, and the advancement of the gallium arsenide metal-semiconductor field-impact transistor have given additional acceleration to this development of the of monolithic microwave IC market over the past few years.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets