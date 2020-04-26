Multiple Ion Beam Microscopes Market Outlook 2017-2024: Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

An ion beam is a kind of charged particle beam which consists of ions. With the advancement of nanotechnology new and advanced fabrication techniques are required which helps in production of functional features in much smaller scales. Advanced techniques are being used for applications in material science which uses image surfaces producing different features in a nanoscale.

Gas field ion source technology has the capability of combining helium and neon ion beams (multiple ion beams) which are atom sized for applications across materials development, plasmonic research, semiconductor technology and lithography. For the functioning of multiple ion beam microscopes, multiple arrangement of ion source for introduction of high current ion beam is focused on a single accelerator column.

This angular spread of ion beam is particularly directed towards linear array of ion sources which is kept at 45 degree angle. The beam is then maintained parallel to lines of uniform magnetic ion field operated with respect to the magnetic strength of that particular field causing multiple ion beams to enter common accelerator column with very small divergence of the composite beam. The global market for multiple ion beam microscopes has been segmented on the basis of applications which includes nanofabrication, device modification, failure analysis, material science and circuit edit among others.

Multiple ion beam microscopes have huge applications in semiconductor industry with these instruments being used in failure analysis for detection of assembly and design errors as well as crucial manufacturing defects. This forms one of the most important drivers for the rise in demand of multiple ion beam microscopes market globally. Other than this, multiple ion beam microscopes provides coverage over a complete range of applications.

This consists of niche technology segments like micromachining and nanomachining with usage of helium, gallium and neon ion beams post integration in a single instrument. This has become another major driver helping the global multiple ion beam microscopes market to grow.

It is seen that huge costs are associated with the application of the multiple ion beam microscopes which forms one of the major restraints for the growth of multiple ion beam microscopes market globally. Moreover, the complex nature of the device as well as technological dependency further negatively affects the market for multiple ion beam microscopes. The market penetration for these multiple ion beam microscopes is also quite low along with limited implementation forming another major restraint restricting the demand for multiple ion beam microscopes market globally.

