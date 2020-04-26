Nomex Honeycomb Industry 2019 Market Growth Opportunity, Size, Trend, Key Vendors and 2021 Forecast Report

Nomex Honeycomb Industry studies the standard for lightweight non-metallic composite construction. Nomex honeycomb made with aramid fiber paper (DuPont Nomex or equivalent) coated with heat resistant phenolic resin offers excellent resiliency, low density, lower pricing and high strength to weight ratio. It was widely used in aerospace, defense and transportation industry.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/132111

This report focuses on the Nomex Honeycomb in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Nomex is a flame-resistant meta-aramid material developed in the early 1960s by DuPont and first marketed in 1967.

Global Nomex Honeycomb Market is spread across 113 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/132111

Nomex and related aramid polymers are related to nylon, but have aromatic backbones, and hence are more rigid and more durable. Nomex is an example of a meta variant of the aramids (Kevlar is a para aramid).

Unlike Kevlar, Nomex cannot align during filament formation and has poorer strength. However, it has excellent thermal, chemical, and radiation resistance for a polymer material.

Nomex Honeycomb Industry Segment by Manufacturers

Hexcel Corporation

Euro-Composites

The Gill Corporation

Plascore

TenCate Advanced Composites

Rock West Composites

Advanced Honeycomb Technologies

Avic Composite Corporation

Advanced Composite Technology

Taili

Market Segment by Type covers:

Aerospace Grade

Commercial Grade

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Others

Order a Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/132111

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Nomex Honeycomb Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Nomex Honeycomb Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Nomex Honeycomb, with sales, revenue, and price of Nomex Honeycomb, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Nomex Honeycomb, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Nomex Honeycomb market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Nomex Honeycomb sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets