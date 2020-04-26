Non-Lethal Weapons Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2026

The global non-lethal weapons market is currently driven by growing adoption of advanced technology for the development of non-lethal weapons and demand for crowd control weapons to tackle protests and riots. Directed energy weapons such as Active Denial System (ADS) is a very effective non-lethal crowd control weapon suitable for deployment in unstable mob hit areas.

Additionally, stun grenades, flash grenades, tear gases, water cannons, Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD) and others are being demanded by major regions. In 2017, the global non-lethal weapons market was valued at US$ 3,847.7 Mn and is anticipated to reach US$ 6,591.8 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

There has been a significant increase in protests and political instability over the last decade. Various countries across the globe have seen some major uprisings and social instability. In order to control crowds, governments are employing non-lethal weapons, which do not cause any threat to human life while controlling turbulence and law breaking. Demand for non-lethal weapons has increased to cope up with these challenges, and it is expected to boost this market over the forecast period.

Presence of numerous market players and significant number of small and medium sized industries in the global market is a primary factor for the adoption of non-lethal weapons. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest market share as the U.S. is observed to be the largest developer, operator, and exporter of non-lethal weapons. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest growing region by reaching US$ 1,582.5 Mn at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to focus on development of non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement applications in order to control attacks and riots in India, China, and other APAC countries.

Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global non-lethal weapons market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Some of the prominent players in the non-lethal weapons market include BAE Systems Plc., Combined Systems, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc., LRAD Corporation., PepperBall Technologies, Inc., Safariland, LLC, Stringer Solutions, TASER International, Inc., The Boeing Company, The Raytheon Company, and Yellow Jacket Case. Companies are focusing on expanding their business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with several end-use industries.

