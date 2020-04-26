Oxalyl Chloride Market Demand and Production with Growth Forecast by 2027 – TMR

Oxalyl Chloride Market: Overview

Oxalyl chloride also known as oxalyl dichloride, oxalic acid chloride or ethanedioyl dichloride is a colorless liquid. Oxalyl chloride is a dicacid chloride of oxalic acid. Oxalyl chloride is used as chemical reagent in synthesis of various chemicals. Oxalyl chloride is manufactured by treating phosphorus pentachloride with oxalic acid. Oxalyl chloride is incompatible with alcohols, bases, steels and oxidizing agents among others. Oxalyl chloride is moisture sensitive liquid. Oxalyl chloride reacts with water and releasing toxic gases. Oxalyl chloride is used in Friedel-Crafts acylation.

It is also used in the production of oxalate diesters which are used in manufacturing of glow sticks. Oxalyl chloride is used as raw material in manufacturing of anti-biotics and other pharmaceuticals. Moreover, it is also used as a stabilizer for color photographic material. Oxalyl chloride is also used in formation of monomers of thermally stable polymers. In addition, it can be also used in formation of polyamides. It is also used in the production of resins used for affinity photography. One of the niche applications of oxalyl chloride is in the formation of X-ray contrasting agents.

Oxalyl Chloride Market: Drivers

The market for oxalyl chloride was primarily driven by growing demand from pharmaceutical industry. Oxalyl chloride is used in formulation and manufacturing of various medicines and anti biotics. In crop protection chemicals, it is used in manufacturing of highly potent pesticide and herbicide. In addition, oxalyl chloride is used in manufacturing of chlorine based organic compounds. In polymer industry, it is used as polymer cross linking agent in various processes. Moreover, oxalyl chloride is also used as polymerization agent in wide range of reactions. It is also used in production of chemiluminescent formulations.

Among the topmost manufacturers in the oxalyl chloride market are TCI Chemicals, MainPlus Chemicals Ltd., Sarchem Laboratories, Inc. and Sant Cruz Biotechnology Inc. among others.