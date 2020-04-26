Pearlescent Pigments Market Manufacturers with Its Application, Forecast by 2017 – 2025

Pearlescent pigments are composed of synthetic mica platelets or artificial glass substrates and consecutive semitransparent layers of metal oxides. This pigments deliver superior whiteness, with extraordinary optical effects ranging from a fine-grained luster to bold silvery white sparkle. Pearlescent pigments are generally employed in end-use applications such as industrial coatings, cosmetics, plastics, and printing ink applications

To know more, visit our Report [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pearlescent-pigments-market.html

In terms of product type, the pearlescent pigments market can be divided into natural pearl essence, titanium dioxide mica, iron/ferric oxide mica, combination mica, and others. In 2016, the titanium dioxide mica segment accounted for a significant share of the global pearlescent pigments market. Increase in popularity of high luster pigments with inherent sustainability and solubility is estimated to drive the pearlescent pigments market during the forecast period. Rise in demand for sports & luxury vehicles with bright chromatic effects is likely to boost the demand for these pigments in the automotive industry. This, in turn, is anticipated to augment the demand for pearlescent pigments.

For More Information,Request [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26750

In terms of application, the pearlescent pigments market can be segmented into paints & coatings, plastics, printing inks, and cosmetics. The paints & coatings segment held significant share of the global pearlescent pigments market in 2016 due to the rising application of pearlescent pigments in automotive paints and industrial machinery. However, implementation of the VOC emission regulations limit in Europe and the U.S. is likely to drive technological changes and subsequent modifications in paints & coating applications.

Key players operating in the global market include Huaian Concord Industrial Product Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Lansco Colors, L’Arca Srl, Sun Chemical Performance Pigments, Fujian Kuncai Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd, and Geotech International B.V.