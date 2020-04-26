Povidone Iodine Market to Become a Worth US$ 232.7 Mn by 2026

Povidone iodine is a stable chemical complex, which is a blend of polyvinylpyrrolidone (povidone, PVP) and elemental iodine. It is also known as iodopovidone and PVP-I. Povidone iodine is a wide spectrum microbicide that eliminates microbial protein and DNA. Additionally, it possesses excellent performance properties such as improved antimicrobial action on a wide range of microorganisms. Povidone iodine is used as an antiseptic medicine, which is extensively employed in topical applications to cure and treat skin infections and minor wounds. According to the U.S. Pharmacopeia, povidone iodine is a complex of iodine with povidone. It contains not less than 9.0% and not more than 12.0% of available iodine (I), calculated on the dried basis. In 1955, povidone iodine was discovered in Industrial Toxicology Laboratories in Philadelphia by H. A. Shelanski and M. V. Shelanski. Tests were carried out to validate the antibacterial activity of the complex. The chemical was found to be less toxic than a tincture of iodine.

Povidone iodine is employed in a wide range of applications such as skin sterilization, infection prevention, instrument sterilization, and others (including breeding and aquaculture). Skin sterilization is a major segment of the global povidone iodine market. Povidone iodine is used extensively in skin sterilization products such as povidone iodine surgical scrubs, povidone iodine solution, swab sticks used for preparation of the skin prior to surgery, and post-operative skin cleansing. It is also used in the treatment of infections in wounds; cuts; burns; ulcers such as decubitus ulcers and stasis ulcers; and diabetic wounds.

In terms of volume and value, the skin sterilization segment held major share of more than 45% of the global market in 2017. Skin sterilization is a rapidly expanding segment of the market. It is driven by the rise in demand for povidone iodine in applications such as disinfectants and antiseptics. Furthermore, increase in geriatric population is projected to augment the demand for antiseptics and disinfectants. Povidone iodine is used in a broad range of applications in veterinary medicines, primarily as antiseptic for large and small animals. Rise in inclination toward protein-rich diet is anticipated to propel the animal health care industry. Growth in disposable income allows consumers to spend on a variety of meats. This, in turn, is augmenting the demand for antiseptics.

Rise in adoption of pet animals, especially in emerging economies, owing to improvement in lifestyle and economic development is boosting the demand for animal health care products such as veterinary shampoos and antiseptics. This, in turn, is likely to augment the demand for povidone iodine due to its excellent microbial efficacy and mild sensation. However, povidone iodine based antiseptics are not preferred in preoperative cleansing and long action applications such as catheter insertion, skin preparation for surgery, and hand wash before surgery owing to their short time period of antimicrobial action compared to the alternatives. Chlorhexidine-alcohol and sodium hypochlorite are close substitutes of povidone iodine that are preferred in the applications mentioned above. Hence, the availability of strong substitutes is estimated to hamper the global povidone iodine market in the near future.

In terms of volume, North America held leading share of more than 35% of the global povidone iodine market in 2017. Implementation of stringent regulations on surgical hand antiseptics, as recommended by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and prevention (CDC), and other regulatory authorities, is likely to propel the demand for povidone iodine in North America. Hospital-acquired infection (HAI) is a key reason for number of deaths in the U.S. Povidone iodine based antiseptics and disinfectants can lower the risk of HAIs. Furthermore, increase in number of trauma, dental, and maxillofacial and bariatric surgeries in the U.S. has positively impacted the demand for antiseptics and disinfectants. Thus, rise in awareness about hygiene and need for disinfectants is driving the demand for povidone iodine in North America. The market in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace, while that in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a sluggish pace between 2018 and 2026.