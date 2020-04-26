Quinine Market 2018-2025 Industry Size, Trend, Regional Sales, Growth and Forecast Research Report

The Global Quinine Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Market growth is attributed to the high prevalence of infectious diseases, growing support for vaccine R&D, investments into vaccine development, and a rising focus on immunization.

The market is driven by increasing demand for outsourcing analytical testing and clinical trial services, initiatives for research on rare diseases.

The high prevalence of diseases, such as malaria will ensure strong demand for associated vaccines as well as R&D into more effective products for better adult and pediatric immunization. Currently, vaccines have been developed for 25 diseases, as against 70 types of deadly infectious agents.

The global history of quinine, the world’s first anti-malaria drug.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Buchler, Grand Pharma, Actavis, Wockhardt, Shreeji Pharma International, A. B. Enterprises, Caraco Pharmaceutical Laboratories, Aecochem Corp, Hangzhou Dayang Co., Ltd, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd, Trademax Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, IS Chemical Technology Ltd and among others.

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

