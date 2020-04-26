Ready-Mix Concrete Market: Insights and Market Potential Growth By 2024- TMR

Ready-Mix Concrete Market: Overview

The growing number of infrastructure projects, including bridges, roads, dams, and airport expansion works, especially in developing nations is fueling the demand for ready-mix concrete. The global ready-mix concrete market is thus expected to witness high growth in the coming years. Some of the other reasons behind the growth of the market are high government spending on construction, manufacturing, and power plants, the growing population, and the trend of urbanization.

The report gives insight into the market size, company market shares, competitive landscape, growth trends, and future opportunities. The report studies the feasibility of new investment projects and also the various marketing channels. Figures and tables are used to provide key statistics on the state of the industry. The report also segments the global ready-mix concrete market on the basis of key criteria such as application and geography.

On the basis of application, the global ready-mix concrete market can be segmented into commercial building, industrial utilities, residential buildings, and infrastructure. The construction of highways, renovation of airports, and construction of dams will lead to the rapid growth of the infrastructure segment. The rise in the budget allocations by governments for infrastructure development will also prove to be beneficial.

Ready-Mix Concrete Market: Key Trends and Opportunities

Various initiatives by governments regarding the development of smart cities will help drive the global ready-mix concrete market. The demand for wastage reduction, efficient utilization, and low inventory costs is leading to lowering of overall project expenditures and this will boost the demand for ready-mix concrete. Ready-mix concrete is extensively opted today, owing to the ease of use, high quality, better convenience, and better economy.

However, the handling of concrete from the mixer to various points of work is one of the key challenges faced by players operating in the global ready-mix concrete market. In addition to this, high initial investments for setting up manufacturing plants for ready-mix concrete will restrain the market.

The global ready-mix concrete market is competitive with a large number of industry players in China, India, and the U.S. Some of these players are Barney & Dickenson, Inc., ACC Ltd., Lafarge, Vicat S.A., Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., R.W. Sidley, Inc, Italcementi Group, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Holcim Ltd., UltraTech Cement, Dillon Bros Ready Mix Concrete, LLC, Livingston’s Concrete Service, Inc., HeidelbergCement, Hanson Cement Ltd., and U.S. Concrete, Inc. Players in the market are constantly participating in mergers and acquisition activities in order to expand their businesses and achieve geographical expansion.

