Rogue Device Detection & Access Point Protection Solutions Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Rogue devices are used for the detection and capturing of sensitive information such as credit card numbers, keystrokes, and passwords. Moreover, these are the devices which hinder the breach of bluetooth devices, Wi-Fi networks, wireless access points and wireless devices. The market for rogue device detection and access point protection has seen a surge due to rise in number and magnitude of cyber-attacks across the businesses. Rogue detection tools help to detect the unauthorized access of the network resources. Moreover, these software tools scan the devices and networks such as switches, gateway servers, routers and subnets. Additionally, it continuously reviews and detects the wired / wireless rogue systems, devices and access points. Rogue device detection system helps to scans all possible 802.11 wireless network channels and detects rogue Bluetooth devices, RF jamming attacks and wireless cameras. Moreover, there are various software-based sensors which runs on hardware and continuously monitor the wireless network security.

Request Sample PDF With Strategic Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=66638

Rogue device detection systems provides 24×7 cellular spectrum security, which detects cellular data/ voice events and duty cycle to monitor the cellular bands. Additionally, these systems automatically detect the interference in the spectrum sources such as transmitters and RF jammers. Moreover, rogue detection tools provides detailed information about the threat. Rogue device detection systems are integrated with spectrum intelligence, threat tracing, blocking and mapping, performance monitoring and troubleshooting. The advancement in technologies are moving organizations and customers to use wireless technologies, however these technologies are less secure than wired networks. Moreover, rogue device detection system provides periodic scanning, continuous monitoring and immediate alerting.

Growing use of portable devices, rising internet usage and wireless networks are major drivers for the rogue device detection & access point protection solutions market. In addition, increasing number of cyber-attacks is also one the major driver which will positively affect the rogue device detection & access point protection solutions Market during the forecast period. However, increasing number of devices, growing population and high set up cost are raising concerns about security and privacy in the marketplace. Moreover, sophisticated requirements in terms of deployment and maintenance are hampering the rogue device detection & access point protection solutions market. Growing use of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, wireless intrusion prevention system (WIPS), wireless intrusion detection system (WIDS) and wireless network (WLAN) security monitoring system, is expected to provide immense opportunities to the rogue device detection & access point protection solutions market during the forecast period.

Request TOC With Customized Report Here @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=66638

The global rogue device detection & access point protection solutions market can be segmented in terms of component, deployment, application, enterprise size, industry and geography. Based on component, the rogue device detection & access point protection solutions market can be divided into software and services. Based on deployment market can be segmented into WLAN, laptops, routers, switches and cloud servers. Based on enterprise size, the rogue device detection & access point protection solutions market can be segmented into small, medium and large enterprises. Application market can be segmented into detecting authorized devices, access control and device monitoring. In terms of industry, the rogue device detection & access point protection solutions market can be segregated into retail, BFSI, transportation & logistics, IT & telecommunication, hospitality, healthcare, Defense and others. Based on geography, the rogue device detection & access point protection solutions market can be divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are projected to be the leading markets in the global rogue device detection & access point protection solutions market in the near future. These regions are providing cutting-edge technologies, which will provide the high end security to customers and reduce the cyber-attacks. Whereas, increasing adoption of internet and electronic products in Asia Pacific is expected to augment the rogue device detection & access point protection solutions market in the region during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the global rogue device detection & access point protection solutions market are SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, HP Inc, NETSCOUT Systems, Inc, Extreme Networks, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Beijing Qihu Keji Co. Ltd, WatchGuard Technologies, Inc, and Venustech.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets