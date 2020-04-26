Sea Freight Forwarding Market 2019 Strategic Assessment – Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, Sinotrans, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS

Global ​Sea Freight Forwarding Market Report 2019-2025 provides insightful data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market. The report also calls for market – driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. QY Market Research Store ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.

In 2018, the global Sea Freight Forwarding market size was 66300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 80700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2025.

Sea Freight forwarder is an individual or company that acts as an intermediary and dispatches shipments via common sea carriers and makes all arrangements for those shipments on behalf of its clients. Sea Freight forwarders handle all the logistics needed and performs related activities pertaining to shipments.

​Sea Freight Forwarding Market Segments:

Top Companies :

Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, Sinotrans, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Panalpina, DSV, Bolloré Logistics, Expeditors, Dachser, Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics, Pantos Logistics and other.

Market Segmentation by Types:

Full Container Load (FCL)

Less-than container load (LCL)

Others

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Agricultural

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Other

​Sea Freight Forwarding Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period.

Regional Analysis For ​Sea Freight Forwarding Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global ​Sea Freight Forwarding market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

