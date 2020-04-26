Self-Luminous Displays Market Scope, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast by 2026

Self-luminous displays are the displays which are usually used in manufacturing of OLED and QLED. OLED displays can be of different types including – plastic based/flexible displays and foldable displays. Self-luminous displays have a wide range of application in the consumer electronics industry which primarily encompasses smartphones and TVs. Also, QLED is a self-luminous kind of display. Quantum Dots (QD) are a suitable type of material for the production of self-luminous displays. Quantum dots are small molecules which has multiple special properties one of which is the ability to glow when provided an appropriate amount of energy. The wavelength generated varies as per the size of the dot. Hence the final color outcome can vary. For instance, a smaller dot might glow green and a larger dot might glow red. With the help of quantum dot one can combine the advantages of the traditional light emitting diode and the self-luminous quantum dots. Additionally, the color output is very bright owing to the narrow band emission spectra. However, despite of the high brightness quantum dots are highly efficient and hence a limited amount of energy is used as compared to separate RGB LEDs or blue LEDs with a yellow phosphor. The quantum dot technology in displays is a strong competition to its OLED counterpart.

Enhanced picture quality along with the energy efficiency provided by self-luminous displays is one of the primary reasons for the growth of the global self-luminous displays market over the forecast period. Additionally, the rising use of OLED in mobile phones is suggested to have a prominent impact on the global self-luminous display market over the forecast period. However, the health issues caused by hindrance in sleep associated with self-luminous display devices is anticipated to have a negative impact on the growth of the global self-luminous display market in the coming years. Rising usage of self-luminous displays in consumer electronics industry in the Asia Pacific region and the rising innovation in display technology can a significant impact on the global self-luminous displays market over the forecast period.

The global self-luminous display market can be segmented into four parts namely – type, size, industry and region. By type the global self-luminous display market can be divided into three further sub parts namely – OLED, QLED and others. The QLED sub segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. As per size the global self-luminous display market can be divided into three parts namely – upto 20″, 20″ to 50″ and above 50″. The high usage of self-luminous displays in cell phones is suggested to impact this segment significantly in the coming years.. As per industry the global self-luminous display market can be divided into consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, healthcare and others. The consumer electronics industry is suggested to hold a prominent share in the global self-luminous display market over the coming years. As per region the global self-luminous display market can be divided into five parts namely – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. North America and Asia Pacific regions are suggested to hold a significant market owing to the presence of leading players within the regions.

Owing to the rising technological advancements in displays across the world there are multiple players in the market. Some of the leading players are OSRAM, Samsung Display, LG Display, Philips, AU Optronics, Acuity Brands, Novaled GmbH., and Panasonic Corporation.

