Shotcrete machines market To 2027 Trends, outlook and Opportunity Analysis

Shotcrete machines market Introduction

A shotcrete machine is used for concrete and motor spraying in foundations, tunnels etc. The low dust constancy and high strength of the concrete layer makes it useful for a variety of uses. Shotcrete machines are commonly used to refer to both the wet and the dry application method of spray-application. Traditional methods of wet spraying process involved concrete spray applied by a machine. In case of a traditional shotcrete machine, the high spray output and large cross-sections required the work to be done manually.

However, shotcrete machines have to meet the additional requirement of delivering a concrete flow that is as constant as possible, thereby ensuring homogeneous spray application. The quality of the shotcrete is largely dependent on compliance with specified water/cement ratio and the correct mix of spraying material and water.

Shotcrete machines market- Competitive Landscape

Grupo ACS

Incorporated in 1983, Grupo ACS is Spanish leading construction company. The group has a global presence in countries like Germany, India, Brazil, Chile, Morocco and Australia. The headquarters are in Madrid with civil and engineering construction.

Sika AG

Sika AG is a specialty chemical company for building and motor vehicle supplies. The company has headquarter in Baar, Switzerland. It has marked its remarkable presence in both the building sector and the automotive industry.

BASF SE

The company was incorporated in 1855 in Germany. BASF is group of companies comprises subsidiaries and joint ventures in more than 80 countries. There are main 6 integrated production sites and 390 other production sites in Europe, Asia, Australia, the Americas and Africa.

Heidelberg Cement

Heidelberg Cement is one of the largest German multinational building materials company headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany

The other key players in the market are Cemex, BASF SE, Lafargeholcim, GCP Applied Technologies, U.S. Concrete, Mapei, and Normet and others.

Shotcrete machines market Dynamics

Shotcrete machines have become increasingly popular in recent years because of integrated designs and lower equipment cost. Shotcrete machines have huge demand in the market due to increase in underground construction activities and mining activities. The growth in underground transportation along with increasing industrialization adds fuel to the shotcrete concrete market.

Innovating techniques and advancements in technology also spurs the demand. Demand for shotcrete machines is anticipated to rise due to rapid development in technology. Restraints of the market include the need for skilled labor to use the shotcrete machines, apart from environmental issues. The main concern related to dry shotcrete machine spraying is that there is no concrete water mixing, resulting in significant dust release.

