Side Lift Crane Market To 2027 Important Changes In Market Dynamics

Side Lift Crane Market – Introduction

A side lift crane is a truck mounted or semi-trailer portable crane which is able to transport materials or hoist standard containers. The parallel crane hoists can lift containers from the ground or from a train.

Smaller-duty models are gaining popularity in the side lift cranes market as they have quicker turnaround time for as lifting capacity in various applications such as general material loading and material handling processes in various end-use industries. These cranes are used at various sites for lifting & moving containers, stacks, and other material handling where space is restricted. Smaller-capacity cranes have more demand as they can be easily installed on medium or small sized trucks. These cranes have higher demand through rental channels due to requirements of various customers working on smaller projects such as material handling at warehouses, residential construction etc.

Side Lift Crane Market –Competitive Landscape

Rise in industrialization is estimated to create opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global side lift crane market. Manufacturers are expected to invest significantly in side cranes to ease operations in their logistics handling facilities. They are also likely to spend more time researching the model most suitable for their needs. This creates opportunities in the market. Furthermore, the outlook of the side lift crane market appears positive due to the diversifying manufacturing needs on account of industrialization.

Oriemac Machinery & Equipment (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

Oriemac Machinery & Equipment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. is equipment solution provider in China which specializes in heavy industrial equipment, construction machinery and vehicle. The company realizes more than 90% revenue from exports into South America, Africa and Southeast Asia/Middle East region.

Hammar

Hammar Maskin AB is involved in manufacturing of side loaders which are also known as side lifters under the brand name HAMMAR. The company has sold its products in more than 111 countries. Since its inception in 1975, the company is involved in manufacturing of side lift cranes.

Manufacturers are adopting several innovation and product development strategies to differentiate their offerings. They are also focused on regional expansion and adopting merger & acquisition strategies with smaller local players. The key industry participants of the global side lift crane industry are Shanghai Yingji Machinery Trading Co. Ltd., Oriemac Machinery & Equipment (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., Jinan Zhongmanhao Automobile Sales Co. Ltd., Hammar, Shandong Fudong Automobile Co. Ltd., and Chengli Special Automobile Co. Ltd.

Side Lift Crane Market – Dynamics

Increasing logistics industry demand will attribute the growth for this industry

The side lift crane is witnessing rapid evolution due to the increased adoption of these cranes in the logistics industry. Several ancillary equipment including cranes are gaining demand to perform efficient operations across regions due to the increased infrastructure activities. Smaller industry applications such as shipping, material handling, and transportation are undergoing positive growth which creates the need for side lift cranes to perform unloading and loading applications.

Limited awareness and lack of skilled operators will restrain the industry demand

Lack of skilled operators, higher structural costs, and limited awareness about the benefits of these cranes are the major factors expected to hinder the growth of the global side lift cranes market over the forecast timeline. Crane manufacturers are providing operator training courses related to material handling and weight lifting parameters for heavy containers to overcome these problems. Moreover, mobile movements of these cranes provide a better alternative to stationery cranes, thereby creating opportunity for the side lift crane market from 2019 to 2027.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness lucrative opportunities over the forecast timeline

Higher investments in manufacturing and thus the logistics sector is driving industry growth in the region. The government in China is planning to increase infrastructure investment for sustainable development across end-use industries. The development of the Chinese material handling sector led by increasing manufacturing and e-commerce industry has created numerous requirements for such cranes for efficient unloading and loading operations and for other warehouse management techniques.

