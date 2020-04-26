Sodium Carbonate Market Growing Trends,Analysis and Demand to 2023

Sodium carbonate is an inorganic salt of Sodium and carbonic acid. It is also known as soda ash, soda crystals and washing soda. Sodium carbonate is a white, odorless, hygroscopic, amorphous solid soluble in water and most solvents. It has an alkaline taste and results into a strong alkaline solution with water. Sodium carbonate is often utilized domestically as a common water softener. Sodium carbonate occurs naturally across the globe and can be mined for cosumption. It can also be manufactured commercially from sodium chloride (common salt) and limestone through ‘Solvay Process’. Sodium carbonate has low toxicity, however prolonged exposure to skin and eyes or inhalation of dust may cause irritation. Ingestion of sodium carbonate may cause vomiting, diarrhea, stomach ache, and nausea. Sodium carbonate releases carbon oxides when reacted with acids or burned.

Sodium carbonate is primarily used by the chemical industry for manufacturing glass, detergents, sodium chemicals and carbonate chemicals. It is also employed by the paper and pulp industry for paper production. Sodium carbonate is used in industrial and municipal waste water treatment because of strict regulations requiring dechlorination of the waste water treatment process. It is also employed for brine treatment, coal treatment and desulphurization of flue gas. Sodium carbonate finds major consumption in industries as well as households for removal of hardness in water and pH adjustment of water. Sodium carbonate is also used as a catalyst for resin regeneration through ion exchange.

The sodium carbonate market is primarily driven by its demand in water treatment applications, paper and pulp applications and applications in chemical industry. However, difficult disposal of effluents from the production process and stringent regulations for effective waste management might hamper the market growth. Expanding industrial economies of Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa are expected to bring prospective opportunities for future market growth of sodium carbonate.

The market is consolidated with major players exploiting economies of scales at global scale production level. Some of the market players include Merck Millipore, Solvay, Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners and J M Loverridge plc. among many others.