Structural Adhesives Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 16,962.1 Mn by 2026

Structural Adhesives Market

A structural adhesive is a type of adhesive that is employed to produce a load-bearing joint. It is capable of holding two or more substrates together for the entire lifespan of a product. Structural adhesives are also known as load-bearing adhesives. These types of adhesives are mainly used in applications where joints typically have lap shear strengths of greater than 1 Mega Pascal 1MPa, and, more normally, greater than 10 Mega Pascal. Structural adhesives are widely used in permanent-bonding and high-strength applications such as buses & trucks, ambulances, and recreational vehicles. They possess very high peel and shear strength, and they are suitable for high-strength bonding of various materials.

In terms of type, the global structural adhesives market has been segmented into epoxy, acrylic, cyanoacrylate, urethane, and others. The others segment comprises silicon, anaerobic adhesives, and vinyl acetates. Epoxy was a rapidly expanding segment of the structural adhesives market in 2017, due to intrinsic properties of epoxy adhesives such as resistance to chemicals, low shrinkage value, and low VOC emissions during curing. Usage of epoxy adhesives has increased in various niche applications worldwide, in which excellent bonding strength is required.

Based on end-use industry, the global structural adhesives market has been classified into automotive, building & construction, marine, aerospace, wind energy, and others. The others segment includes sporting goods, electronics, and furniture. Wind energy is likely to be a a rapidly expanding segment of the global structural adhesives market during forecast period, as consumption of wind energy has been significantly increasing across the globe over the last few years. Wind energy is a clean and non-polluting source of energy. Structural adhesives are used to bond blades together, as they offer reduced weight, reduced assembly time, and protection from corrosion.

Based on region, the global structural adhesives market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In terms of volume and value, Asia Pacific dominated the global structural adhesives market in 2017. The region is likely to remain highly lucrative during the forecast period, due to rapid industrialization and rise in demand for structural adhesives from the construction and automotive industries in the region. China is a rapidly expanding country of the market in Asia Pacific, owing to expansion in industries such as construction, automobile, and electronics in the country. Europe also constituted a major share of the global structural adhesives market in 2017.

Europe contributes significantly to the structural adhesives market, due to the presence of a large number of automobile and aerospace companies in the region. The structural adhesives market in North America is expected to expand at a minimal pace during the forecast period, due to sluggish growth of industries such as automotive and construction in the region. Drivers of the structural adhesives market in North America include high demand from the wind energy, transportation, and marine sectors. Engineering plastics and composites are replacing traditional materials such as metals, due to a rise in demand for weight reduction of components used in industries such as energy, automotive, and marine. This is driving demand for structural adhesives in North America. The market share of Middle East & Africa is estimated to remain constant by the end of the forecast period, as the growth rate of the construction industry in this region is low. However, the rate is expected to increase in the near future.

Key players operating in the global structural adhesives market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M, Sika AG, Huntsman International LLC, Illinois Tool Works Inc., H.B. Fuller, Ashland, DowDuPont, Bostik, LORD Corporation, MAPEI S.p.A, Scott Bader Company Ltd., Permabond LLC, Hubei Huitian new materials stock Co., Ltd., and MASTER BOND.