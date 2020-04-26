Teslin Market Key Players, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2016 – 2024

Teslin is a high performance material which allows to bond with inks, adhesives, coatings and laminating films. Teslin is polyolefin based and is the leading synthetic paper available in the market. More than half of the volume of Teslin is aerated and makes the material to be microporous in nature. Teslin shows lower dielectric constant and emit less amount of particulates when flexed. Teslin is a good adsorbent and allows inks to set instantly.

Teslin helps to create printed representation that is of superior quality and durability. They are available in few millimeter thickness and are extremely strong, reusable, secure and non-toxic. Teslin does not need any special treatment or processing for its disposal. Teslin is mainly used in the synthetic paper industry. Teslin materials are resistant to steam pressing and gamma irradiation. Teslin provides proper cushioning to protect embedded components in electronic labels. Teslin with wide range of thickness are available depending upon the technology by which it is produced.

Teslin market can be segmented on the basis of the substrate which is used as Teslin SP substrate, Teslin TS substrate, Teslin SPID substrate, Teslin Digital substrate, Teslin IJWP substrate and Teslin HD substrate. Teslin products are also segmented on the basis of application as Teslin Security-Grade substrate, Teslin Food –Grade Substrate, Teslin Blue substrate and LUMIT digital paper. The compatible print technologies for the standard Teslin products are segmented as offset technology, flexographic technology, gravure technology, thermal transfer technology and inkjet technology.

The global market for the Teslin material has been segmented into regions i.e., North America, Asia Pacific, Europe. Asia –Pacific region is the key economy for Teslin with major consumption of Teslin materials from China, Japan and Taiwan followed by India. However the key players for Teslin manufacturers are based on US followed by European countries.

Major players operating in the global Teslin market are PPG Industries, Inc, Ningbo Prime Import & Export Co., Ltd, Innox Higa Singapore Pte Ltd, Logo Tags, Xiamen Hunsen Industrial Co., Ltd, American Profol Inc.,Yupo Corporation, Tagleef industries,Nan Ya Plastics Corporations USA,Union Brothers , Shanghai Allecard Image Material Co.,Ltd, INLAYS INDIA PVT LTD, Knowell Corporation and R.Lamifilm Korea Pvt Ltd.