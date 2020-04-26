Thyristor Market Trends & Leading Players by 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Thyristor Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,” the global thyristor market is expected to reach US$ 7,225.9 Mn by 2026. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global thyristor market will continue to be influenced by a range of factors such as their better reliability and cost savings compared to conventional solutions, replacement of aging infrastructure, and government initiatives. Growing usage of thyristors in consumer electronics is anticipated to drive Asia Pacific to the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region holding bulk of the share of the global thyristor market throughout the forecast years.

The replacement of aging infrastructure especially in the energy sector is likely to drive the thyristor market. Thyristors are much more efficient than their substitutes and replacement of older equipment is likely to spur the market growth.The increased efficiency of thyristors during transmission and distribution of power also provides considerable cost savings.Thyristors have a higher penetration in developed economies as compared to developing economies.

Thyristors are adopted more in consumer electronics around the globe

Based on application, the global thyristor market is segmented into industrial electronics, consumer electronics, communications, and automotive electronics. By 2026, the consumer electronics segment is expected to hold about one third of the total market and expand at a rapid rate throughout the forecast period.Thyristors not only improve efficiency, but also reduce maintenance cost compared to conventional solutions.

In terms of power rating, the market is segmented into below 500MW, 500-999MW, and above 1000MW. Primarily driven by the demand from urban regions, the 500-999MW segment held the major share of the revenue in 2017. On the other hand, the below 500MW segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace due to the increasing demand from increasing population around the world.

Asia Pacific is the leading contributor to the thyristor market

In terms of value, Asia Pacific was the leading contributor to the global thyristor market in 2017. The contribution is primarily due to the increased adoption of thyristors with the presence of well-established players across the region, especially in China and Japan. Asia Pacific is also expected to emerge as the region showcasing the highest CAGR. Furthermore, the region is witnessing high adoption of thyristors because of the increasing demand for energy to support local manufacturing units.

