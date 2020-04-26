Timing Belt Industry 2019 Global Market Size, Trend, Emerging Growth, Top Key Vendors and Forecast to 2024

Timing Belt Industry studies a synthetic rubber belt, which reinforced with fiber cords. It is a ribbed belt placed in a specific configuration along one side of automobile engine to keep crank and camshafts timed properly. When the engine is on, the crankshaft converts linear energy from the pistons into rotational energy.

At present, there are a mass of manufacturers in the market. Leading five companies in the market are Gates, Continental, BANDO, DAYCO and Tsubakimoto, together occupying about 40% market share in 2016. Other major manufacturers in the market are Forbo, Hutchinson, OPTIBELT, Bosch, Mitsuboshi, Timken, Schaeffler, Habasit, ACDelco, SKF, Megadyne, Federal-Mogul, Wuxi Belt, DRB, Ningbo Jiebao, Shanghai Wutong, Ningbo Fulong and Zhejiang Kaiou etc.

As downstream demand grows and technical barriers become less, there will be a huge market space for timing belt. To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of new entrants and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, timing belt market will still be a market of fierce competition.

The worldwide market for Timing Belt is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 3270 million US$ in 2024, from 2720 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

Global Timing Belt Market is spread across 136 pages, profiling 23 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

The rotating wheel drives the timing belt and eventually the timing belt drives the two camshaft opens and closes the engine’s valves to allow air and gas in and out of the engine. If the timing belt does not work well, the pistons and valves may collide, so drivers should replace timing belt regularly.

This report focuses on the Timing Belt in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Timing Belt Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• Gates, Continental, BANDO, DAYCO, Tsubakimoto, Forbo, Hutchinson, OPTIBELT, Bosch, Mitsuboshi, Timken, Schaeffler, Habasit, ACDelco, SKF, Megadyne, Federal-Mogul, Wuxi Belt, DRB, Ningbo Jiebao, Shanghai Wutong, Ningbo Fulong and Zhejiang Kaiou

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Rubber Belt

• PU Belt

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Timing Belt Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Timing Belt Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Timing Belt, with sales, revenue, and price of Timing Belt, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Timing Belt, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Timing Belt market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Timing Belt sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

