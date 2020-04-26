Urethral Stricture Industry Global Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Top Manufacturers and Forecast Report 2019-2025

The Global Urethral Stricture market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Increasing incidence of urinary incontinence (UI) is the primary driver of the Global Urethral Stricture market.

The Global Urethral Stricture market is majorly driven by the increasing inflammation of the urethra, increasing cases in urinary tract infections, trauma from injury or accidents with damage to the urethra or bladder driving the growth of the Global Urethral Stricture market.

The lack of awareness regarding the condition and its symptoms are likely to hamper the growth of the Global Urethral Stricture market.

The stringent regulations can restrain the Global Urethral Stricture market growth.

By type, the Global Urethral Strictures market is segmented into anterior and posterior urethral strictures. The posterior urethral stricture segment has the largest share in the Global Urethral Strictures market.

By cause, the Global Urethral Strictures market is segmented into infection-induced, idiopathic, iatrogenic, and trauma. The iatrogenic segment has the largest share in the Global Urethral Strictures market.

The North American market holds the largest share in the Global Urethral Stricture market due to increasing rate of urinary infection, rising inflammation of the urethra, and increasing cases of cancer are likely to enhance the growth of Urethral Stricture.

Some of the key players operating in this Market includes Olympus Corporation, Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Cook, Lumenis, HealthTronics, Inc. and Starmedtec Gmbh.

